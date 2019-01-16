The flu season is not over yet.

Last year’s flu season was the worst since the 2009 pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but even though flu season has started later and is lighter than last year, six people have already died in Kansas from influenza or flu-related symptoms.

“There is no doubt that a flu vaccine is still the best protection against the flu,” said Linda Ochs, director of the Shawnee County Health Department. “Everyone, 6 months or older, should get the flu shot if they haven’t already.”

At the Pratt Dillons Pharmacy, the rush to get flu shots has fallen off, but there are still vaccines available for those who want them.

USD 350 Administrative Secretary Heather VanSlyke said Monday she had not heard of students in the area affected by flu symptoms any more than usual.

“We’ve had some students with the general crud,” she said. “But I’m thinking we are still sharing germ pools from extended family over Christmas break. There are some colds and coughs going around.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention list influenza symptoms as rapid onset of sore throat, and cough, accompanied by dizziness, sore muscles and fever. A flu shot is still recommended, especially for the elderly.