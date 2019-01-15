Today's Birthday (01/15/19). Reinvent yourself and your mission this year. Disciplined efforts pay off. Find love in unexpected places. Winter obstacles with shared finances lead you and your partner into stronger collaboration. Personal insights this summer build your confidence before a big performance. Imagine your dream come true.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Profitable ideas abound. You can find the funding to realize a dream. Disciplined action plus a powerful invitation are a winning combo. Go ahead and ask.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Check your course, and then full speed ahead. You can advance a personal project through communication and coordination. Connect with powerful influencers who share your goals.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 5 -- Creativity and discipline can produce fine results behind closed doors. Shut away distractions and overstimulating racket. Craft plans, visions and dreams. Organize your thoughts.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Disciplined action and conversation benefits shared goals. Participate with meetings, on committees and teams. Organize and coordinate efforts. Together, support your cause.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Get support to address a professional challenge. Envision your goal as already accomplished. Take the actions that experienced colleagues suggest. Inspire others with your vision.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- You're learning voraciously. Do the homework. Dig deeper into your subject. Discuss with experts and students. Consider new ideas, and offer your own.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Financial conversations can get productive. Make determinations, choices and set priorities with your partner. Share resources and talents. Contribute to growing your shared enterprise.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- Choreograph your moves with your partner. Communication keeps your efforts tightly coordinated. Together, your performance charms and enchants. Share your love and gratitude.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Physical energy abounds. Practice and get coaching to improve your performance. Pick up the pace and kick up your feet. Get your heart pumping and toes tapping.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 9 -- Discipline plus communication fill out a romantic relationship recipe. Talk about long-term dreams and focus on shared passions. Encourage each other to follow them.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- Home and family draw you in. Imagine a domestic renovation, and research potential solutions. Take practical steps to fulfill a long-term vision.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- A fascinating subject engages you. Research and write up your discoveries. Creativity flowers in pursuit of a dream for the future. Provide illustrations and visuals.