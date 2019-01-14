

Soup for Supper: 10:30 a.m. today, Apron Strings Kitchen Store, 1 S Main St, Hutchinson. Cost is $40 per person, preregister by calling 620-259-7339, pay online at apronstringsstore.com, or visiting the store at 1 S. Main in downtown Hutchinson. See how you can take a two-hour block of time at home and have three soups ready for the days ahead. We will enjoy making Italian Chili, Ricotta Meatball Soup, and Black Bean Sweet Potato Soup, along with cornmeal biscuits and an easy flatbread! Come hungry: we will end with a soup buffet.

I Love to Bake: 7 p.m. today, Moundridge Public Library, 220 S Christian Ave, Moundridge. Share a baked good, recipe, and your baking expertise with the community. Please call or come in to register.

Open Studio-Come & Go: 5 to 9 p.m. today, Dilly & Doc, 1119 Main St., Great Bend. Come and create with us. We have all different kinds of projects at all different kinds of prices for all ages. We will help you along the way so you leave with something you feel good about. Feel free to bring a beverage or snack of your choice. You can paint ornaments, wood door hangers, canvas’, jars, wood boxes, etc. Register at https://squareup.com/store/dilly-doc/item/open-studio

