State lawmakers will kick off their 2019 legislative session on Monday.

State lawmakers will kick off their 2019 legislative session on Monday.

And lawmakers in Leavenworth County believe education funding, mental health and Medicaid expansion may be among the major issues this year in Topeka.

State Rep. Jim Karleskint, R-rural Tonganoxie, said lawmakers have made some positive strides in school funding.

But justices of the Kansas Supreme Court have indicated lawmakers failed to account for inflation in school funding.

“We need to address that,” Karleskint said.

Karleskint represents the 42nd District in the Kansas House of Representatives. The district includes the cities of Easton and Tonganoxie.

Karleskint said there may be an attempt by conservative legislators to take up a proposal for an amendment to the Kansas Constitution aimed at limiting the role of courts in the disputes about school funding.

State Rep. Jeff Pittman, D-Leavenworth, said there may be a focus on mental health during the legislative session.

“I think there’s a big push right now for mental health,” he said.

Pittman also sees transportation as a major issue. He said it is an important issue for people in Leavenworth.

Pittman represents the 41st District of the Kansas House of Representatives. The district includes much of the city of Leavenworth.

Karleskint said Medicaid expansion is a big priority for Laura Kelly, a Democrat who will be sworn in Monday as the new governor.

Karleskint said he feels “like we need to look at” Medicaid expansion.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR