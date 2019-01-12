It was the kind of game Sacred Heart's girls used to dread.

With maturity and experience, they're no longer fazed.

After going toe-to-toe with Ellsworth for three quarters, the Knights took control with a big fourth period Friday night on the way to a 47-35 North Central Activities Association victory over the Bearcats at the Sacred Heart gym.

"We just got a couple of steals and got a couple of layups by passing the ball inside," said Sacred Heart junior guard Ally Cochran, who led the Knights with 16 points and 18 rebounds. "We were finally able to grind it out on defense."

The Knights scored the last four points of the third quarter to go in front for good, then reeled off five more to start the fourth after neither team led by more than three for the first three periods.

Amber Palen's corner 3-pointer with 5:39 left — her only basket of the game — finally gave the Knights some breathing room at 39-31 and Ellsworth got no closer than six the rest of the way. Cochran scored the game's last six points on a fast-break layup and four free throws.

"That was a total grind-it-out game," said Sacred Heart coach Arnold Schmidtberger, whose Knights improved to 8-3 overall, 4-1 in the NCAA. "I thought Amber's three when we were up two or three was big.

"We couldn't get in any rhythm offensively."

What the Knights did was take care of the ball down the stretch while limiting Ellsworth to two baskets on 11 shots in the fourth quarter while going 4 of 5 from the field themselves. They also outrebounded Ellsworth 43-30 for the game.

"That was big," Schmidtberger said of the rebounding advantage.

With the victory, Sacred Heart now has doubled its victory total from a year ago.

"The game is slowing down a little bit for them," Schmidtberger said. "When they were freshmen and sophomores, the game was moving 100 miles an hour."

The biggest lead for Ellsworth (2-7, 2-3) came early at 5-2, but the Bearcats were up 31-30 when Jaide Talbott scored with 3:11 left in the third quarter. It was the seventh lead change of the period.

But Hannah Goetz answered with a 3-pointer at the 2:45 mark to put Sacred Heart in front for good, and by the time Hannah Wilson ended the drought with 5:24 left in the game, Ellsworth trailed by eight.

"Everybody in the league is so close that we really try to grind it out in the second half," Cochran said. "We only won four games last year and we're already won eight, so this really boosts our confidence."

In addition to Cochran, Sacred Heart got nine points and six rebounds from Teghan Slagle, eight points from Goetz and seven from Emilee Everett. Palen had eight rebounds.

Talbott led Ellsworth with 16 points and Lakyn Tenbrink had 11.

Sacred Heart boys 64, Ellsworth 48

Sacred Heart scored the first 10 points of the second quarter to take control of the game and survived a six-minute dry spell spanning the third and fourth quarters to remain unbeaten in the NCAA at 5-0. The Knights improved to 9-2 overall.

Defense triggered the Knights decisive second-quarter run, which included a layup off a steal and 15-foot jumper from Charlie Skidmore, followed by three straight Trace Leners transition layups.

Sacred Heart forced 19 turnovers, 11 on the way to a 34-20 halftime advantage.

"That's when we're at our best," Sacred Heart coach Brian Gormley said of the points off turnovers. "Trace really sparked that, but the other guys are starting to pick up on it, too.

"We actually had back-off defense there for a while because of foul trouble."

The Knights opened the second half with an 8-2 spurt, going up 42-22 on Luis Mendez basket with 5:10 left. An Ethan Buckner free throw at the 2:54 mark made it 51-26, but then the wheels came off.

Ellsworth scored the last seven points of the quarter and six more to start the fourth, cutting it to 51-39 on a Josiah Bolton free throws with 6:59 to go. But Sacred Heart finally ended the drought on a pair of Buckner foul shots at the 4:41 mark and the Knights closed it out strong.

"I think we got comfortable and started messing around," said Buckner, who led the Knights with 16 points on 5 of 6 shooting and also grabbed five rebounds before fouling out midway through the fourth quarter. "Coach got us back in the game and we finished."

Ellsworth had no answer inside for Buckner, who also hit 6 of 7 free throws.

"It was really just guys working the ball around and they were able to find me open, and I was able to get it off.

"Trace, Charlie and Tate (Herrenbruck) gave me good looks (inside) and that helped a lot."

The Knights got a balanced scoring effort, with four of their five starters reaching double figures. In addition to Buckner, Skidmore, Leners and Herrenbruck each had 11 points and Luis Mendez added eight.

Avery Haxton had 16 points and Bransen Schulte 14 with five rebounds to lead Ellsworth, which fell to 1-8, 1-4 in the league.

Sacred Heart does not play next week, but travel to Beloit the following Tuesday.