BOYS
Andale 62, Wellington 32
Attica 61, Pratt Skyline 50
Augusta 61, Winfield 38
BV Northwest 72, BV North 56
Beloit 73, Minneapolis 44
Bishop Miege 57, St. Thomas Aquinas 50
Bishop Seabury Academy 51, Veritas Christian 50
Burlingame 51, Madison/Hamilton 37
Canton-Galva 40, Goessel 34
Cedar Vale/Dexter 45, Caldwell 44
Central Heights 48, Lyndon 47
Central Plains 58, Victoria 32
Chapman 56, Concordia 50
Cherryvale 52, Humboldt 48
Circle 59, Buhler 55
Columbus 45, Baxter Springs 44
Conway Springs 50, Garden Plain 48
Council Grove 60, Northern Heights 58
Galena 48, Riverton 43
Girard 60, Frontenac 47
Haven 64, Hillsboro 59
Hiawatha 69, Holton 59
Hoxie 68, Oberlin-Decatur 38
Hutchinson Trinity 74, Marion 46
Independence 41, Labette County 38
Inman 49, Moundridge 47
Iola 63, Wellsville 62
Jackson Heights 55, McLouth 52
Jefferson West 68, Nemaha Central 55
KC Piper 80, Paola 37
Kingman 59, Douglass 24
Kiowa County 50, Kinsley 45
La Crosse 46, Otis-Bison 35
Lakin 61, Meade 56
Lawrence 74, SM North 39
Lawrence Free State 41, Olathe Northwest 39
Leavenworth 70, Lansing 46
Lebo 46, Southern Coffey 31
Manhattan 60, Highland Park 43
Maranatha Academy 66, KC Bishop Ward 56
Marysville 63, Wamego 56
McPherson 64, El Dorado 38
Mulvane 61, Rose Hill 57
Nickerson 42, Lyons 29
Olathe East 52, Gardner-Edgerton 50
Olathe South 60, SM West 57
Olpe 64, Hartford 47
Osage City 62, Chase County 50
Osawatomie 65, Prairie View 52
Parsons 65, Fort Scott 36
Perry-Lecompton 54, Sabetha 42
Phillipsburg 65, Norton 40
Pittsburg 55, Coffeyville 52
Pittsburg Colgan 56, St. Paul 29
Pleasant Ridge 56, Horton 26
Rawlins County 49, Greeley County 42
Remington 64, Bennington 55
Riley County 56, Silver Lake 50
Rock Creek 43, Wabaunsee 41
Rural Vista 47, Elyria Christian 25
SM South 64, Olathe West 51
Salina Central 63, Hutchinson 42
Salina Sacred Heart 64, Ellsworth 48
Santa Fe Trail 62, Anderson County 58
Sedan 56, Oswego 27
Sedgwick 67, Ell-Saline 38
Shawnee Heights 76, KC Turner 43
Smoky Valley 49, Hoisington 43
South Haven 47, Oxford 43
Southeast Saline 54, Republic County 48
Spearville 60, Bucklin 36
St. James Academy 69, BV Southwest 52
St. Mary's 73, Rossville 58
Stanton County 64, Moscow 31
Topeka Hayden 63, Topeka Seaman 54
Udall 63, Argonia 33
Wallace County 69, Quinter 26
Washburn Rural 58, Topeka West 51
Wichita Collegiate 64, Clearwater 56
Wichita Defenders 41, Bixby, Okla. 40
Wichita Independent 77, Medicine Lodge 61
Wichita Trinity 60, Belle Plaine 52
Wilson 50, Thunder Ridge 37
AVCTL vs GWAL Basketball Challenge
Goddard 45, Wichita Northwest 40
Maize 56, Wichita Bishop Carroll 52, OT
Maize South 86, Wichita South 54
Kellogg Classic=
St. John's Military 60, Flint Hills Job Corps 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Atchison County vs. Valley Falls, ccd.
Baldwin vs. Louisburg, ppd.
Cimarron vs. Syracuse, ppd. to Jan 22.
Colby vs. Hugoton, ppd.
Dodge City vs. Liberal, ppd. to Jan 12.
Hays vs. Garden City, ppd.
Herington vs. Peabody-Burns, ppd.
Hill City vs. Ellis, ppd. to Feb 4th.
Junction City vs. Emporia, ppd.
Lakeside vs. Sylvan-Lucas, ppd. to Feb 14.
Maur Hill - Mount Academy vs. Jefferson North, ppd.
Minneola vs. Hodgeman County, ppd.
Mission Valley vs. West Franklin, ppd.
Natoma vs. Southern Cloud, ppd. to Feb 7.
Ness City vs. Trego, ppd.
Osborne vs. Rock Hills, ppd.
Pawnee Heights vs. Satanta, ppd. to Jan 28.
Pratt vs. Larned, ppd.
Riverside vs. Royal Valley, ppd. to Jan 11.
Scott City vs. Holcomb, ppd.
Smith Center vs. Hays-TMP-Marian, ppd. to Jan 29.
Spring Hill vs. Tonganoxie, ccd.
Ulysses vs. Goodland, ppd. to Feb 4
GIRLS
Andale 58, Wellington 36
Anderson County 42, Santa Fe Trail 29
Argonia 72, Udall 53
Augusta 52, Winfield 34
BV North 57, BV Northwest 17
Bennington 42, Remington 31
Bishop Miege 56, St. Thomas Aquinas 46
Caldwell 61, Cedar Vale/Dexter 29
Canton-Galva 34, Goessel 28
Central Plains 78, Victoria 38
Chapman 52, Concordia 34
Chase County 63, Osage City 32
Cheney 46, Chaparral 32
Circle 62, Buhler 32
Council Grove 51, Northern Heights 42
Crest 51, Altoona-Midway 23
DeSoto 52, Basehor-Linwood 51
Eudora 53, Bonner Springs 45, OT
Eureka 64, Erie 35
Galena 51, Riverton 23
Garden Plain 65, Conway Springs 42
Girard 58, Frontenac 54
Haven 54, Hillsboro 26
Herington 49, Peabody-Burns 6
Hiawatha 58, Holton 29
Hoxie 62, Oberlin-Decatur 50
Humboldt 52, Cherryvale 39
Hutchinson Central Christian 46, Norwich 39
Jackson Heights 60, McLouth 30
KC Bishop Ward 47, Maranatha Academy 39
KC Piper 73, Paola 26
KC Sumner 96, KC Wyandotte 17
Kingman 34, Douglass 21
Kinsley 48, Kiowa County 45
Lawrence 43, SM North 23
Leavenworth 54, Lansing 33
Little River 54, Centre 40
Lyndon 43, Central Heights 28
Madison/Hamilton 38, Burlingame 31
Manhattan 52, Highland Park 32
Marysville 40, Wamego 33
McPherson 62, El Dorado 32
Meade 61, Lakin 47
Minneapolis 58, Beloit 56, OT
Mission Valley 37, West Franklin 15
Moundridge 38, Inman 33
Nemaha Central 44, Jefferson West 36
Nickerson 59, Lyons 41
Norton 50, Phillipsburg 45
Olathe East 51, Gardner-Edgerton 22
Olathe Northwest 69, Lawrence Free State 62
Olpe 73, Hartford 26
Oswego 56, Sedan 36
Otis-Bison 61, La Crosse 24
Parsons 43, Fort Scott 12
Pleasant Ridge 63, Horton 35
Prairie View 48, Osawatomie 46
Quinter 56, Wallace County 46
Rawlins County 57, Greeley County 25
Republic County 51, Southeast Saline 38
Rose Hill 66, Mulvane 40
Rural Vista 51, Elyria Christian 10
SM Northwest 42, SM East 27
Sabetha 61, Perry-Lecompton 15
Salina Central 61, Hutchinson 56, OT
Salina Sacred Heart 47, Ellsworth 35
Sedgwick 51, Ell-Saline 24
Shawnee Heights 54, KC Turner 14
Silver Lake 38, Riley County 33
Smoky Valley 32, Hoisington 27
South Barber 54, Burrton 18
South Central 53, Ingalls 39
South Haven 56, Oxford 23
Spearville 45, Bucklin 42
St. Francis 50, Dighton 35
St. Mary's 43, Rossville 42
St. Paul 43, Pittsburg Colgan 42
Sublette 37, Southwestern Hts. 32
Thunder Ridge 55, Wilson 25
Topeka 64, Ottawa 20
Topeka Seaman 49, Topeka Hayden 32
Wabaunsee 46, Rock Creek 26
Wakefield 38, Solomon 33
Washburn Rural 54, Topeka West 22
Waverly 70, Marais des Cygnes Valley 22
Wellsville 63, Iola 30
Wichita Classical 28, Flinthills 24
Wichita Collegiate 41, Clearwater 36
Wichita Independent 47, Medicine Lodge 40
Wichita Trinity 79, Belle Plaine 43
AVCTL vs GWAL Basketball Challenge
Goddard 49, Wichita Northwest 37
Maize 54, Wichita Bishop Carroll 44
Maize South 56, Wichita South 49
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Atchison County vs. Valley Falls, ccd.
Baldwin vs. Louisburg, ppd.
Cimarron vs. Syracuse, ppd. to Jan 22nd.
Colby vs. Hugoton, ppd.
Dodge City vs. Liberal, ppd. to Jan 12th.
Hays vs. Garden City, ppd. to Feb 2nd.
Hill City vs. Ellis, ppd. to Feb 4th.
Junction City vs. Emporia, ppd.
Lakeside vs. Sylvan-Lucas, ppd. to Feb 14.
Maur Hill - Mount Academy vs. Jefferson North, ppd.
Ness City vs. Trego, ppd.
Osborne vs. Rock Hills, ppd.
Pawnee Heights vs. Satanta, ppd. to Jan 28.
Pratt vs. Larned, ppd.
Riverside vs. Royal Valley, ppd. to Jan 11.
Scott City vs. Holcomb, ppd.
Smith Center vs. Hays-TMP-Marian, ppd. to Jan 29.
Spring Hill vs. Tonganoxie, ccd.
Ulysses vs. Goodland, ppd. to Feb 4