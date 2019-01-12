Friday’s games

PREP GIRLS

Heart of America

Sedgwick 51, Ell-Saline 24

SEDGWICK — The Sedgwick Cardinal girls held the Ell-Saline Cardinals to nine points in the first half to win the Heart of America League “Battle of the Redbirds” 51-24 Friday night in Sedgwick.

Sedgwick led 22-9 at the half.

Grace Thompson led Sedgwick with 13 points. Natalie Werner added 12 points.

Reece Ditto led 0-9 Ell-Saline with eight points.

Sedgwick is 6-3 and hosts the Steve Shepherd Invitational beginning Jan. 22.

Ell-SALINE (0-9, 0-4 HOAL) — Lange 0 (1) 0-0 1, 3; Schrock 0 0-0 0, 0; Johnson 0 0-0 0, 0; Ditto 1 (2) 0-0 2, 8; Kramer 0 0-0 2, 0; Hynes 0 0-0 1, 0; Rowley 1 0-0 2, 2; Short 0 0-0 0, 0; Bachins 2 0-0 1, 4; Hardesty 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Vogt 2 0-1 0, 4; TOTALS 6 (4) 0-1 9, 24.

SEDGWICK (6-3, 1-0 HOAL) — Rogers 0 2-2 0, 2; K.Matson 0 (1) 2-2 0, 5; Atwill 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Scarlett 0 0-0 0, 0; Zerger 1 1-2 0, 3; M.Matson 0 0-0 0, 0; Werner 0 (4) 0-0 1, 12; McGinn 1 0-0 2, 2; Lacey 1 2-2 0, 4; Thompson 3 (2) 1-2 1, 13; Brown 2 (1) 0-0 1, 7; TOTALS 8 (9) 8-10 5, 51.

Ell-Saline;5;4;5;10;—24

Sedgwick;12;10;20;9;—51

Moundridge 38, Inman 33

INMAN — The Moundridge girls used a balanced scoring effort to top previously Inman 38-33 Friday in HOAL play in Inman.

Moundridge trailed 20-17 at the half and took the lead with a 9-3 third quarter.

The Wildcats avenge a 47-32 loss to the Teutons from earlier this season. Moundridge was 10 for 23 from the free throw line, while Inman was three of 10.

Ellen Durst led Moundridge with eight points.

Ashtyn Schroeder led 9-1 Inman with 13 points.

Moundridge is 8-2, 3-0 in league play, and hosts Goessel Friday.

MOUNDRIDGE (8-2, 3-0 HOAL) — Er.Durst 2 2-4 3, 6; Helms 0 (1) 1-2 2, 4; El.Durst 0 (2) 2-3 3, 8; Stucky 1 0-0 2, 2; Kaufman 1 (1) 1-4 0, 6; Unruh 3 1-6 5, 7; Eichelberger 1 3-4 0, 5; Sebrant 0 0-0 3, 0; TOTALS 8 (4) 10-23 18, 38.

INMAN (9-1, 3-1 HOAL) — Froese 0 0-0 0, 0; Schroeder 2 (3) 0-4 4, 13; Thiessen 0 0-0 0, 0; Clark 0 0-1 1, 0; Harren 1 0-0 3, 2; Raney 1 0-0 5, 2; Mauer 1 (1) 1-2 2, 6; DeWitt 3 2-3 4, 8; Harman 1 0-0 3, 2; TOTALS 9 (4) 3-10 22, 33.

Moundridge;8;9;9;12;—38

Inman;11;9;3;10;—33

PREP BOYS

Heart of America

Sedgwick 67, Ell-Saline 38

SEDGWICK — The Sedgwick Cardinal boys topped HOAL rival Ell-Saline 67-38 Friday in Sedgwick.

Sedgwick led 32-20 at the half.

Mason Lacey and Trey Bright each scored 14 points for Sedgwick. Qayden Shepherd scored 12 points and Hooper Schroeder scored 11.

Patrick Giersch scored 21 points for Ell-Saline, 2-7. Only three other players scored.

Sedgwick is 3-6 and plays Tuesday at the Canton-Galva Invitational.

ELL-SALINE (2-7, 1-3 HOAL) — Morrical 0 0-0 4, 0; Kramer 3 2-4 4, 8; Bradley 0 0-0 1, 0; Johnson 1 0-0 0, 2; Giersch 8 5-9 3, 21; Loder 0 0-0 0, 0; Underwood 0 0-0 0, 0; Tro.Peterson 2 (1) 0-0 1, 7; TOTALS 14 (10 7-13 13, 38.

SEDGWICK (3-6, 1-0 HOAL) — Crumrine 0 (2) 1-2 1, 7; Fitch 1 0-0 0, 2; Stucky 0 0-0 1, 0; Lacey 6 2-2 0, 14; K.Schroeder 2 2-4 2, 6; Hoffsommer 0 0-0 0, 0; K.Schroeder 4 (1) 0-0 0, 11; Bright 4 (1) 3-4 3, 14; Shepherd 4 4-5 3, 12; Smith 0 1-2 1, 1; Tillman 0 0-2 1, 0; TOTALS 21 (4) 13-21 12, 67.

Ell-Saline;7;13;13;5;—38

Sedgwick;19;13;23;12;—67

Inman 49, Moundridge 47

INMAN — The Moundridge Wildcat boys were edged by top-ranked (KBCA, Class 2A) Inman 49-47 Friday in HOAL play in Inman.

Inman led 23-16 at the half and 37-27 after three quarters.

Payton Froese led 10-0 Inman with 23 points.

“We played with as much heart as a guy could ask,” Moundridge coach Vance Unrau said. “Defensively made them earn it and offensively we got the looks we wanted vs their ‘Diamond in 1.’ I keep telling kids to prepare for their moment. Meaning spend the extra time in the gym working on your game. I can't guarantee that moment will ever present itself, but I can tell you that if you don't invest you will never have that chance to take advantage of your opportunity. We had guys step up and defend and knock down shots and give us a chance at the end. I'm disappointed we didn't win but I'm proud of these guys effort. Need to keep growing as we head into tournament week.”

Remington Creed led Moundridge with 15 points, followed by Dillon Vogts with 12 and Brady Helms with 10.

Moundridge outscored Inman 24-12 from 3-point range, but Inman outscored Moundridge 7-1 from the free throw line.

Moundridge is 7-3, 2-1 in HOAL play, and plays Tuesday at the Canton-Galva Invitational.

MOUNDRIDGE (7-3, 2-1 HOAL) — Creed 5-13 0-0 15, Vogts 5-11 0-0 12, Helms 5-10 0-0 10, Kaufman 2-4 1-1 5, Vivanco 2-5 0-0 5, Kohl 0-4 0-0 0, Santoya 0-0 0-0 0, Unruh 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 19-47 1-1 47.

INMAN (10-0, 4-0 HOAL) — Froese 8-13 5-6 23, Jace Doerksen 2-3 2-2 7, Friesen 3-9 0-0 7, Eddy 2-8 0-2 4, Thiessen 2-3 0-0 4, Bledsoe 1-1 0-0 2, Jack Doerksen 1-2 0-0 2, Carter 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 19-40 7-10 49.

Moundridge;6;10;11;20;—47

Inman;12;11;14;12;—49

Total fouls — Md. 14, In. 9. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — Md.: Vivanco. 3-point shooting — Md. 8-25 (Creed 5-10, Vogts 2-8, Helms 0-1, Vivanco 1-3, Kohl 0-3), In. 4-11 (Froese 2-4, Jace Doerksen 1-1, Friesen 1-4, Eddy 0-1, Jack Doerksen 0-1). Rebounds — Md. 25 (Vogts 8, Kaufman 8), In. 22 (Eddy 9). Assists — Md. 17 (Kohl 6), In. 8 (Froese 4). Turnovers — Md. 6 (Creed 1, Vogts 1, Helms 1, Vivanco 1, Kohl 1), In. 5 (Eddy 3). Blocked shots — Md. 2 (Vogts 1, Kaufman 1), In. 0. Steals — Md. 3 (Kaufman 2), In. 5 (Froese 2).

LATE SCORES

Canton-Galva girls 34, Goessel 28

Canton-Galva boys 40, Goessel 34