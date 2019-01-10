



Kansas State University has awarded nearly 4,240 students with semester honors for their academic performance in the fall 2018 semester.

Students earning a grade point average for the semester of 3.75 or above on at least 12 credit hours receive semester honors along with commendations from their deans. The honors also are recorded on their permanent academic records.

Sumner

Belle Plaine: Evan Crenshaw, Case McAdam, Gavin Neises

Caldwell: Justin Brown

Conway Springs: Brendan Drouhard, Matthew Monsion

Mulvane: Andrew Arbuckle, Alex Hartman, Danielle Parson

Oxford: Kelsey Metz, Callen Shimkus, Ogden Shimkus, Colter Silhan

Wellington: Mikala Bradbury, Hannah Chorn, Ian Groom, Logan Jones, Lauren Scheufler, Dietra Sober, Brenton Troutman, Jack Walton.

Cowley

Arkansas City: Kacee Campbell, Caitlyn Eickleberry, Regan Headrick, Lindsay Noland, Megan Rohrs, Kendal Smith

Dexter: Thomas Parsons

Udall: Eliza Taverner

Winfield: Cameron Dennett, Jacob Hubert, Joel Marker, Natalie Phrakonekham, Kathleen Wardman