BOYS
Abilene 64, Wamego 47
Andale 60, Rose Hill 33
Arkansas City 80, Valley Center 61
Ashland 64, Minneola 60
Attica 61, Cunningham 6
BV North 54, BV West 44
BV Randolph 79, Linn 30
Basehor-Linwood 74, Shawnee Heights 47
Belle Plaine 64, Conway Springs 34
Berean Academy 68, Marion 39
Bishop Miege 69, St. James Academy 46
Bluestem 69, Neodesha 42
Bonner Springs 72, Louisburg 46
Buhler 51, El Dorado 45
Burlingame 46, Olpe 39
Burlington 61, Osawatomie 46
Caldwell 61, South Haven 28
Caney Valley 66, Erie 55
Central Heights 59, Osage City 46
Central Plains 62, Sterling 29
Centralia 57, Doniphan West 30
Chanute 76, Parsons 69
Chaparral 79, Wichita Independent 59
Chapman 53, Beloit 44
Cheney 61, Garden Plain 45
Circle 65, Winfield 61
Clearwater 71, Mulvane 63
Coffeyville 55, Labette County 43
Colby 51, Goodland 27
Council Grove 45, Chase County 44, OT
Douglass 45, Medicine Lodge 41
Elyria Christian 29, Wakefield 16
Emporia 50, Manhattan 45
Frankfort 61, Wetmore 47
Garden City 54, Liberal 45
Girard 63, Riverton 38
Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 50, Pike Valley 39
Great Bend 76, Hays 67
Hanover 64, Axtell 31
Haven 44, Halstead 42
Hays-TMP-Marian 49, Trego 38
Hesston 55, Smoky Valley 41
Hill City 44, Norton 36
Hillsboro 43, Pratt 33
Hugoton 72, Holcomb 61
Humboldt 65, Fredonia 51
Hutchinson Central Christian 64, Burrton 57
Hutchinson Trinity 73, Ell-Saline 34
Independence 55, Fort Scott 42
Inman 61, Bennington 31
Jefferson West 61, Holton 25
KC Piper 80, Tonganoxie 53
KC Washington 87, Atchison 49
Kiowa County 66, Pawnee Heights 48
Lakeside 41, Thunder Ridge 30
Lakin 60, Cimarron 51
Lansing 76, KC Turner 47
Larned 61, Lyons 33
Lawrence 58, Olathe East 41
Leavenworth 55, DeSoto 27
Lincoln 46, Tescott 13
Little River 44, Canton-Galva 38
Logan 54, Cheylin 41
Macksville 61, La Crosse 42
Madison/Hamilton 54, Southern Coffey 46
Maize 55, Salina Central 43
Maize South 59, Goddard-Eisenhower 53
Marysville 65, Concordia 61
McPherson 53, Augusta 50
Meade 62, Southwestern Hts. 32
Minneapolis 50, Valley Heights 49
Moscow 45, Syracuse 42
Ness City 70, Spearville 39
Newton 70, Goddard 43
Nickerson 51, Hoisington 46
Olathe North 75, Gardner-Edgerton 56
Olathe Northwest 43, Metro Academy 42
Olathe West 67, SM West 64
Osborne 53, St. John's Beloit-Tipton 47
Oswego 52, Uniontown 35
Ottawa 52, Baldwin 22
Perry-Lecompton 70, Royal Valley 41
Phillipsburg 62, Smith Center 53
Pittsburg Colgan 47, Galena 41
Pleasant Ridge 67, Jefferson North 54
Pratt Skyline 51, Stafford 44
Quinter 71, Western Plains-Healy 34
Rock Creek 56, Rossville 44
Rural Vista 53, Peabody-Burns 29
SM Northwest 58, SM North 54
SM South 89, SM East 84, 3OT
Sabetha 54, Nemaha Central 34
Salina Sacred Heart 65, Republic County 47
Salina South 61, Hutchinson 46
Santa Fe Trail 66, Wellsville 63, 2OT
Scott City 56, Ulysses 45
Silver Lake 62, Wabaunsee 37
Solomon 52, Goessel 43
South Central 60, Bucklin 37
Southeast Saline 59, Russell 50
St. Francis 44, Weskan 25
St. John 52, Ellinwood 21
St. Mary's 68, Riley County 46
St. Paul 66, Marmaton Valley 31
Stanton County 61, Walsh, Colo. 45
Sylvan-Lucas 57, Natoma 32
Topeka 58, Highland Park 48
Topeka Hayden 67, Topeka West 58
Topeka Seaman 73, Junction City 59
Troy 62, Onaga 39
Valley Falls 55, Jackson Heights 52
Wallace County 62, Greeley County 37
West Franklin 43, Lyndon 32
Wichita Bishop Carroll 61, Wichita Heights 46
Wichita Campus 52, Derby 48
Wichita Collegiate 68, Wellington 49
Wichita East 59, Wichita North 42
Wichita Northwest 62, Wichita West 47
Wichita Trinity 61, Kingman 17
Wilson 45, Chase 37
GIRLS
Abilene 42, Wamego 41
BV North 59, BV Southwest 48
BV Randolph 36, Linn 19
Baldwin 58, Ottawa 27
Basehor-Linwood 49, Shawnee Heights 42
Baxter Springs 54, Frontenac 44
Belle Plaine 59, Conway Springs 26
Beloit 49, Chapman 30
Berean Academy 56, Marion 25
Bishop Miege 69, St. James Academy 23
Buhler 46, El Dorado 37
Burlington 56, Osawatomie 28
Central Plains 69, Sterling 34
Centralia 65, Doniphan West 48
Centre 48, Herington 45
Chase County 45, Council Grove 38
Cheney 47, Garden Plain 32
Cheylin 49, Logan 41
Cimarron 52, Lakin 41
Circle 62, Winfield 14
Clearwater 45, Mulvane 37
Clifton-Clyde 54, Washington County 49
Colby 37, Goodland 22
Derby 68, Wichita Campus 24
Elkhart 54, Deerfield 11
Elyria Christian 27, Wakefield 24
Frankfort 46, Wetmore 24
Girard 59, Riverton 29
Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 59, Pike Valley 44
Goddard 59, Newton 40
Hanover 62, Axtell 42
Haven 42, Halstead 35
Hays 64, Great Bend 41
Hays-TMP-Marian 44, Trego 43
Holcomb 47, Hugoton 42
Hutchinson Central Christian 55, Burrton 21
Hutchinson Trinity 55, Ell-Saline 15
Independence 49, Fort Scott 34
Inman 43, Bennington 31
Jackson Heights 55, Valley Falls 39
Jefferson West 45, Holton 32
KC Piper 69, Tonganoxie 16
Kiowa County 44, Pawnee Heights 29
La Crosse 59, Macksville 54
Lansing 73, KC Turner 18
Larned 46, Lyons 38
Leavenworth 63, DeSoto 48
Lincoln 44, Tescott 36
Little River 44, Canton-Galva 38
Louisburg 56, Bonner Springs 44
Lyndon 34, West Franklin 22
Madison/Hamilton 47, Southern Coffey 42
Maize 68, Salina Central 50
Maize South 58, Goddard-Eisenhower 38
Manhattan 54, Emporia 23
Marysville 57, Concordia 45
McLouth 33, Maur Hill - Mount Academy 29
McPherson 40, Augusta 28
Medicine Lodge 39, Douglass 32
Mill Valley 55, Blue Valley 41
Minneola 59, Ashland 44
Nemaha Central 40, Sabetha 37
Nickerson 52, Hoisington 40
Norton 61, Hill City 14
Oberlin-Decatur 56, Northern Valley 23
Olathe East 58, Lawrence 33
Olathe Northwest 68, Metro Academy 44
Olathe South 45, Lawrence Free State 40
Olpe 71, Burlingame 14
Osage City 56, Central Heights 38
Oskaloosa 56, Horton 37
Parsons 51, Chanute 34
Pittsburg Colgan 50, Galena 29
Pleasant Ridge 58, Jefferson North 34
Pleasanton 51, Northeast-Arma 38
Pratt 34, Hillsboro 26
Pratt Skyline 52, Stafford 19
Pretty Prairie 51, Fairfield 37
Rawlins County 71, Triplains-Brewster 15
Riley County 45, St. Mary's 40
Riverside 38, Hiawatha 0
Rock Creek 52, Rossville 33
Rose Hill 42, Andale 36
Royal Valley 59, Perry-Lecompton 30
Rural Vista 41, Peabody-Burns 14
Russell 51, Southeast Saline 48
SM Northwest 62, SM North 28
Salina Sacred Heart 51, Republic County 33
Salina South 46, Hutchinson 42
Silver Lake 62, Wabaunsee 37
Smith Center 50, Phillipsburg 42
Smoky Valley 32, Hesston 30
Solomon 35, Goessel 20
South Central 56, Bucklin 38
South Gray 70, Satanta 22
South Haven 66, Caldwell 50
Southeast 66, Altoona-Midway 14
Spearville 49, Ness City 21
St. John 37, Ellinwood 31
St. John's Beloit-Tipton 50, Osborne 23
St. Paul 51, Marmaton Valley 25
Sublette 41, Wichita County 15
Syracuse 52, Moscow 20
Thunder Ridge 49, Lakeside 25
Topeka 94, Highland Park 77
Topeka Hayden 48, Topeka West 42
Topeka Seaman 66, Junction City 23
Ulysses 47, Scott City 43
Uniontown 63, Oswego 60
Valley Center 60, Arkansas City 33
Valley Heights 40, Minneapolis 28
Victoria 49, Stockton 41
Waverly 61, Hartford 34
Wellington 51, Wichita Collegiate 31
Wellsville 53, Santa Fe Trail 23
Weskan 45, St. Francis 35
Wichita Heights 45, Wichita Bishop Carroll 35
Wichita Northwest 59, Wichita West 36
Wichita South 52, Wichita Southeast 46
Wichita Trinity 58, Kingman 43
Wilson 41, Chase 39