GYPSUM — Southeast of Saline frittered away a 17-point first half lead but managed to use a fourth-quarter surge to post their first victory of the season 59-50 over Russell in NCAA play Tuesday night.

The Trojans, who are 1-6 overall and 1-3 in league play, were up 27-10 with 1:20 to play in the first half and appeared to have things well in hand.

But in the third period, Austin Price drained three 3-pointers to help the Broncos take their only lead of the game 33-32, with 2:28 to go in the period.

The lead lasted about 30 seconds as a pair of Brayden McKnight charity tosses put Southeast back on top.

Russell tied it once more with 7:24 to play, but from there on out it Jaxson Gebhardt rose to the occasion for hte Trojans.

Gebhardt broke the tie with a 3-point shot at 6:04 and then helped Southeast break away, scoring 12 of his team’s 22 fourth-quarter points.

“That shot came open and I took it,” he said of the key 3-pointer. “I would have expected any of my teammates to take that shot."

“(Gebhardt) has gotten progressively better as the season has gone on," Southeast coach Bryson Flax said, "especially attacking the rim and finishing with contact."

“We did a nice job of sharing the basketball, and everything for Jaxson came in the flow of the offense.”

Gebhardt finished with 22 points while Montgomery added 10.

Price finished with 20 for Russell (3-6, 1-5)

Russell girls 51, SE Saline 48

The Southeast girls Scored nine points in the final 1:27 to get within one point of Russell, but it just wasn’t enougH.

That drops them to 5-2 overall, 2-2 in the NCAA. Russell, the conference leader at 5-1, is 6-3 overall.

Down 47-39 with 2:40 left and the Broncos running clock, the Trojans (5-2, 2-2) ramped up the pressure and got 3-pointers from Madison Fear and Karsyn Schlesener around a pair of Tiffany Dortland foul shots to get it to 49-45 with 38.6 left.

After a quick timeout and a steal, Fear scored from deep with 34.1 and closed Southeast within 49-48.

After two missed foul shots, the Trojans cleared the rebound and had a shot to pull out the improbable win. Running a play to get the ball inside to Molly Chitty, the play went awry and Russell's Tiffany Dortland came up with the steal and was fouled. She converted both shots with 19.6 left to account for the final score.

“We wanted to get a ball reversal on that play, but we made the entry pass to the wrong side and they had her double teamed,” Southeast coach Shauna Smith, SES coach. "We told them all we needed was a two and we tried to score too quickly."

Schlesener led Southeast with 14 points. Chitty scored 10. Tiffany Dortland led Russell (6-3, 5-1) with 13 while Ryleigh Wagner, Emerson Nichols and Aniya Brasher each scored 10.