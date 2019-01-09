Several car thefts were reported in Topeka police reports released on Wednesday.

Among the thefts:

• A red 2007 Mazda 3 car was reported stolen around 6 a.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of S.E. Massachusetts. The car's owner told police that the vehicle was unattended and was left running with the keys in the ignition when it was stolen.

• A 1995 Ford Ranger truck listed at $2,500 was stolen between 5 p.m. Dec. 31 and 3:40 p.m. Jan. 5 from the 100 block of N.W. Redbud Circle.

• A 2009 Chevrolet HHR was reported stolen between 4 p.m. Jan. 3 and 10 a.m. Jan. 4 from the 3400 block of S.W. Harrison. The car's value was listed at $10,000.

• A 1972 Chevrolet C/K 1500 pickup truck valued at $4,000 was stolen between noon Jan. 1 and 10 a.m. Jan. 3 from the 3300 block of S.E. 6th

Avenue.

• A 1987 GMC Sonoma was reported stolen between noon Jan. 4 and noon Jan. 5 from the 900 block of S.W. 17th. The vehicle's value was listed at $500.

• Three vehicles were reported stolen between 12:01 a.m. Dec. 30 and 11:59 p.m. Dec. 31 from the 1700 block of N.W. Tyler. The vehicles were a 2001 Oldsmobile Intrigue listed at $400; a 2001 Oldsmobile Alero valued at $440; and a 1998 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck valued at $395.

• A 2001 Honda Accord was stolen between 8 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. Dec. 13 from the 2500 block of N.W. Clay. The car was valued at $900.

• A Subaru Forrester listed at $1,500 was reported stolen between 12:01 a.m. Dec. 25 and 2 p.m. Jan. 4 from the 2700 block of S.E. Ohio.

• A 2004 Saturn Vue was stolen between 5 and 8:30 a.m. Jan. 7 from the 1200 block of S.W. Throop. The car was valued at $3,000

In other police reports:

• A burglar made off with electronics including a PlayStation 2 game system valued at $40 and a video-cassette recorder listed at $100 between 6 p.m. Dec. 12 and 9 a.m. Dec. 13 from a residence in the 400 block of S.E. Alkire. Also reported stolen were $200 in quarters.

• The Home Depot, 5900 S.W. Huntoon, reported the theft of Diablo saw blades valued at $450 between 2:48 and 3 p.m. Dec. 13.

• A 34-year-old Topeka man reported the theft of tools from a vehicle at 3 p.m. Dec. 13 in the 1100 block of S.W. Lincoln. Concrete tools valued at $300, a concrte saw valued at $800 and extension cords valued at $150 were reported stolen during the incident.

• An outside air-conditioning unit valued at $2,000 was stolen between 2 p.m. Dec. 4 and 11:30 a.m. Dec. 12 from the 1900 block of S.W. Lane.