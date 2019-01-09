A man was in critical condition at a local hospital after a shooting early Wednesday in the Old Town neighborhood of central Topeka.

The shooting was reported around 1:10 a.m. near S.W. 8th and Lincoln.

Police Lt. John Trimble said the victim, identified only as an adult male, was being treated at a Topeka hospital.

Some evidence was recovered at the scene and the incident remains under investigation.

Additional details weren't available as of 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Anyone with information may call police detectives at (785) 368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.