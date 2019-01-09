GODDARD — It’s been rare that the Newton High School boys’ basketball team can claim a win without too much drama.

That was the case Tuesday as the Railers breezed by Goddard 70-43 in non-league road play.

Newton improves to 4-4, while Goddard falls to 0-7.

“We did a nice job of getting the lead,” Newton coach Andy Preston said. “Defensively, we really clamped down on them. We rebounded better tonight. Our pressure turned them over to get a lot of easy baskets. We handled their junk defenses — their triangle-and-two. We didn’t panic. We were patient with the ball. We took good shots. When we don’t turn the ball over and take care of the ball, we can be a good team.”

Newton was led by Ty Berry with 28 points. Damarius Peterson added 12 points.

Derek Phillippe scored 10 points to lead Goddard.

“We came out strong early and got the lead,” Berry said. “We kept applying pressure. We gave it all we had in the first half. It was good for us to save our legs because we have some tough games coming up. As a team, we played really good defense. We moved the ball well on offense. … We didn’t turn the ball over as much and made good decisions with our passes.”

Newton finished the game 25 of 43 from the field, while Goddard was 16 of 40. The Railers had 10 turnovers to 11 for the Lions.

On eight of 12 shooting, the Railers jumped out to a 20-8 lead in the first quarter. After trading baskets through most of the second quarter, Newton made a late run, capped by a Berry jumper with four seconds left, to lead by 19 at the half, 35-16.

Newton put things away with a 9-0 run to open the third quarter. Jaden Wiley broke the shutout with a layup with 4:24 left in the period to spark a 10-0 Goddard run. Newton pulled back out by 26 at the end of the period, 56-30.

Newton scored the first four points of the fourth quarter to kick in the 30-point running clock.

Newton plays at 8 p.m. Thursday at Kapaun-Mt. Carmel. Kapaun is 3-5 after a 52-50 loss to Bishop Carroll. Newton plays Carroll at 8:30 p.m. Jan. 15 in the opening round of the Dodge City Tournament of Champions.

“We have a little grind here,” Preston said. “Kapaun is a well-coached team. The defend the ball. These next couple of games are against teams that can pass the ball. We’re going to have to work on help-side defense. We need to guard in the half-court defense.”

NEWTON (4-4) — Brackeen 1 (2) 0-0 2, 8; Berry 9 (1) 7-8 1, 28; Sauceda 2 1-1 3, 5; Coleman 0 0-0 0, 0; Krogmeier 1 2-2 3, 4; Ray 0 3-5 1, 3; Golubski 0 0-0 0, 0; Petz 0 0-0 0, 0; Jones 3 0-0 0, 6; Peterson 4 4-7 4, 12; Mills 1 0-0 0, 2; Edwards 0 0-0 0, 0; Ruth 1 0-0 1, 2; TOTALS 22 (3) 17-23 15, 70.

GODDARD (0-7) — Wetiba 1 0-2 2, 2; Mocaby 2 4-4 1, 8; Wiley 1 0-0 0, 2; Gray 1 0-0 0, 2; LeFevre 0 0-0 1, 0; Steele 0 0-0 2, 0; Mitchell 4 0-2 5, 8; Phillippe 4 2-3 5, 10; Mosses 3 1-1 0, 7; Gordon 0 4-4 3, 4; TOTALS 16 11-16 20, 43.

Newton;20;15;21;14;—70

Goddard;8;8;14;13;—43

Technical foul — Gd.: Mitchell.