Sheriff Office News

Arrests

•10:19 a.m. Thursday, 4100 I-35, Wellsville, Michael Cunningham, 32, Kansas City, Kansas, for possession of stolen property, making false information, possession of paraphernalia and transporting an open container.

• 11:23 p.m. Saturday, 3700 Old US-59, Ottawa, Matthew Hartpence, 45, Baldwin City, for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop investigation.

• 4:04 p.m. Sunday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Carmen Oxford, 39, Ottawa, on a Franklin County failure to appear warrant.

Theft

• 6:54 a.m. Thursday, 1500 block of Sand Creek Road, Pomona, Jeff Welton reported theft of approximately 36 gallons of diesel fuel.

Accident

• 9:50 a.m. Saturday, 1600 Labette Road, Barbara Humm, 62, Ottawa was eastbound in a 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe when she struck a deer.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrests

• 12:45 a.m. Saturday, 800 block of Liberty St., Ottawa, Peter Stowell, 30, Edgerton, for DUI, transporting open container, possession of firearm while under the influence and no insurance after being contacted on a traffic stop.

• 12:42 p.m. Sunday, 1600 block of S. Osage, Ottawa, Lane Rogers, 18, Ottawa, for violation of bond conditions after he contacted a known 21-year-old Ottawa female.

Accident

• 10:45 a.m. Friday, 2300 block of S. Cedar St., Joshua Enegren, a 33, Ottawa, reported an unknown suspect crashed into a 2014 Toyota and fled the scene.

Incidents

• 2:16 p.m. Friday, 1200 W. Second St., Ottawa, Abigail Huggard, 18, Ottawa, was cited for possession of marijuana and paraphernalia after being contacted during a field investigation.

• 7:24 p.m. Saturday, 1100 block of Pebble Lane, a 41-year-old Ottawa female reported a 14-year-old Ottawa juvenile as a runaway.

• 8:36 p.m. Sunday, 1600 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, unknown individuals caused damage to property,

Theft

• 8:03 p.m. Sunday, 2000 block of S. Princeton, Ottawa, unknown individuals broke into a building and stole items,

Wellsville Police Department News

• Friday: I-35 milemarker 193, assist other agency; 700 block of Main St., public assist.

• Saturday: 600 block of Main St., civil matter; 300 block of Pendleton Ave., motorist assist; K33/I-35, assist other agency.

• Sunday: 800 block of Main St., disturbance; 27000 block of Pressonville Road, motorist assist; 4700 block of Shawnee Terrace, assist other agency; 600 block of Main St., public assist; 10th/Poplar St., warrant arrest.