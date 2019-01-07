Pratt woman appreciates opportunity to work in realty, despite progression of peripheral vision loss.

Chelsi Winborne of Pratt is secure in one thing, that her faith in God has carried her over tough times, including her loss of sight over the years.

“When I was 12, I was diagnosed with Retinitis Pigmentosa,” Winborne said.

Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) is a rare progressive genetic disorder that causes the loss of peripheral vision.

“I was a seventh-grader at Medicine Lodge Middle School. Still I lived a mostly normal life. I was able to play outdoor sports and got my driver’s license.”

In the intervening years, her eyesight has diminished and, although she is not totally blind, Winborne, now 35, carries a white stick to alert others of her vision impairment and also to feel for objects outside of her line of direct sight to avoid tripping or falling. She said she had to quit driving as her eyesight progressively got worse.

“My field of vision is about the size of a laptop screen,” Winborne said.

Which works out well for both Winborne and her employer Dave Rose, owner/broker of United Country Real Estate | Red Hills Realty & Auction headquartered in Coldwater.

Winborne, who moved to Pratt seven years ago to be near her parents Dell and Sharon Windborne, recalls that she was earnestly praying for a way to earn extra income when she got a call from Rose, whom she had gotten to know while she worked in a real estate office in Medicine Lodge.

“It was an answer to prayer,” said Winborne, who for the past year has worked from home as a marketing assistant to Rose and his team.

“While many of us may wake up dreading going to work, or even lose sleep from a stressful day, Chelsi wakes up excited and feeling lucky to work another day doing what she loves,” Rose said.

A 2002 graduate of Medicine Lodge High School, where she took concurrent college classes through Pratt Community College, Winborne earned an Associate of Science degree from PCC in 2003.

Following that, she got a job offer from a real estate firm in Medicine Lodge.

“I worked in the office part time and it was the first time I was introduced to real estate,” she said. “I never dreamed that real estate would be my thing, but I found that I really liked the marketing aspect. I liked meeting people, covering the phones and designing marketing materials. I found my niche.”

But 15 years into her career, changes in the economy resulted in a market slowdown and less work for Winborne.

“It was a rough spot in my personal life. My peripheral vision was gone and so was my night vision,” Winborne said.

Perhaps on cue from above, her name was mentioned to Rose just at the time he was looking for someone to assist with marketing.

“I reached out to Chelsi to see where she was living and what she was doing,” said Rose. “I learned that her vision was getting worse, but that she still has the ability to view a laptop screen. She was eager to be more productive so we talked about her helping our agents with posting their listings and helping with marketing and we agreed to give it a shot.”

That was in June 2017. Today, Winborne serves as marketing assistant for Rose and his team, working remotely from her home in Pratt. She helps the team input listings, create buyer searches, create digital flyers and postcards and has created many successful social media advertisements, her employer said.

“She shares her positive outlook with each of us every day,” Rose said. “Her bubbly personality is contagious. We all love working with her and she adds a tremendous value to our operation.”

The feeling is mutual, according to Winborne.

“I love helping agents with their jobs and making our customers lives a little better. There’s nothing exciting about me, but if I can encourage someone and give a little motivation, then I am happy to help,” Winborne said.

Winborne and the UCRE | Red Hills Realty and Auction team can be reached by phone at 620-582-2455.