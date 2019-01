Monday, Dec. 31

Bosco Rukundo, 26, Wichita, Probation Violation.

Kylie Nichole Charles, 28, Wichita, Probation Violation.

Viwath Chan, 40, Wichita, Driving under influence of alcohol or drugs/Transporting an open container.

Gabino Camacho-Erives, 40, Wichita, Criminal trespass; Remain in defiance of order by owner/Criminal trespass; Remain in defiance of order by owner.

Jacob Russell Moser, 23, Wellington, Domestic battery;/Criminal restraint.

Deborah Ann Coppinger, 48, Waxahachie, TX, Possession of controlled substance/ Use/possess w/intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body/Hold for TX.

Jason Wayne Armstrong, 48, Euless, TX, Driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked/Possession of stolen property;/Hold for Dallas County Sheriff Texas.

Mason Landis Eckermann, 22, Caldwell, Battery on LEO; Physical contact with county or city officer on duty.

Tuesday, Jan. 1

]acob Russell Moser, 23, Wellington, Violate protection order; Condition of pre-trial orders.

Heather Brooke Meridith, 45, Wellington, Domestic battery.

Dylan Michael Hay, 29, Wellington, Probation Violation.

Wednesday, Jan. 2

Melissa Ann Nichole Row, 29, Wellington, Use/possess w/intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body/Possession of opiate opium narcotic or certain stimulant/Possession of para w/intent to manufacture/plant/cultivate controlled substance.

Jackson Lee Peavy, 26, Bullard, TX, Driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked/ Failure to wear seatbelt/Vehicles; Operate vehicle without registration or w/ expired tag/Traffic; Failure to comply with citation.



Jason Robert McKibben, 43, Wichita, Probation Violation.

Lynnette Ann Kraft, 41, Mulvane, Failure to appear:X2.

William Gregory Boulett, 29, Derby, Probation Violation: (2 Day Quick Dip).

Thursday, Jan. 3

William Paaul Voncannon, 52, Belle Plaine, Serving Sentence (3 days).

Daniel Ross Reyes, 33, Wellington, Battery.

Levi Leroy Drake, 36, Belle Plaine, Possession of opiate opium narcotic or certain stimulant.

Brandon Mitchell Beyard, 24, Oxford, Serving Sentence (30 days).

Friday, Jan. 4

Matthew Jason Van Horn, 49, Oxford, Domestic battery/Criminal damage to property.

Sabien Fane Thierauf, 35, Haltom City, TX, Tarrant County, TX Warrant.

Lisa Elaine Martin, 45, Tulsa, OK, Probation Violation.

Saturday, Jan. 5

Jeremy Wesley Smith, 39, Wellington, Aggravated domestic battery.

Jose Angel Santiago-Garcia, 34, Arkansas City, Serving Sentence.

Mark Allan Timme, 32, Pueblo, CO, Possession of Marijuana / Possession of Paraphernalia.

Luke Kenneth Ray Dickerman, 21, Wellington, D.U.I / Transporting Open Container.

Raekwon Alvarez, 21 Wichita, Failure to Appear.

Sunday, Jan. 6

Katelyn Nicole Terry, 24, Wellington, Domestic Battery.

Steven Leslie Strube, 72, Medford, OK, D.U.I.

Monday, Jan. 7

Justyne Nichole Spragg, 21, Wellington, Domestic Battery / Criminal Restraint.