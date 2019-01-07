Two people were transported to a local hospital after a car-minivan collision Monday morning in the Highland Park area of southeast Topeka.

The crash was reported at 7:57 a.m. just west S.E. 21st and Indiana Avenue.

Police at the scene said the crash occurred as both a four-door Honda car and a silver Toyota Sienna minivan were westbound in the 1200 block of S.E. 21st.

Police said the minivan had stopped to wait for traffic before turning left into a driveway on the south side of S.E. 21st. The Honda, which was behind the minivan, then rear-ended the Toyota.

The Honda came to rest in the left through-lane of westbound 21st, while the minivan was driven into a driveway on the south side of the street.

The driver of the Honda and a female passenger in the Toyota both were taken by American Medical Response ambulance to a local hospital. The woman was reported to be pregnant.

Neither the man nor the woman, who was in the left middle seat of the minivan on the driver's side, were believed to have life-threatening injuries.

The Honda had substantial front-end damage, while the minivan had damage to its rear portion.

Police said there were five people in the minivan, which was driven by a man. The Honda, meanwhile, was occupied only by the man who was driving it.

Police blocked S.E. 21st between Indiana on the east and Kentucky on the west as crews cleared the scene.