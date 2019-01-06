Life Line Screening test will be available in Pratt on January 31, 2019.

Pratt, Kansas — Residents living in and around the Pratt area can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening. Pratt Community Center at 619 North Main Street will host this community event on Thursday, Jan. 31.

Screenings can check for:

• The level of plaque buildup in your arteries that is related to risk for heart disease, stroke and overall vascular health.

• HDL and LDL cholesterol levels.

• Diabetes risk.

• Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis.

• Kidney and thyroid function.

• Other screenings available.

Screenings are affordable, convenient and accessible for wheelchairs and those with trouble walking. Free parking is also available.

Packages start at $149. Consultants will create a package that is right for the individual based on their age and risk factors. Also ask about the Wellness Gold Membership Program that allows customers to get all the screening they need now but pay $19.95 a month. Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.