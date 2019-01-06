BUHLER – IdeaTek Telecom announces the hiring of Abby Stockebrand for the newly created position of strategies coordinator. In this role, Stockebrand will focus on driving efficiencies and operations development for the company’s continued growth strategy.

Before joining IdeaTek, Stockebrand served as economic development manager for Greater Hutch, the economic development division of the Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce.

“Abby’s past experience in project management and business development will provide key support for our leadership team as we continue our aggressive growth plans,” said Jerrod Reimer, IdeaTek chief executive officer.

Stockebrand earned a bachelor of science degree from Kansas State University. She is also a graduate of the University of Oklahoma’s Economic Development Institute. Stockebrand is active in the community as a member of the Young Professionals of Reno County, serving as chair in 2016, and is a current member of the TECH Foundation Board. In 2016, she was a Top 10 under 40 recipient and was awarded YP of the Year in 2018.

***

Five new board members will be joining the Cosmosphere in 2019. Three new governing board members, Mike Pritchett, Debra Teufel and Tonya Witherspoon, will help oversee the organization’s operations, while Dr. Steven Hawley and Kent Longenecker will be joining the Foundation Board to help build and manage endowed funds which support the Cosmosphere and its programs. Rick Staab will move from his previous position on the governing board to the foundation board.

On the governing board, Pritchett is the executive vice president and manager for correspondent bank services at First National Bank of Hutchinson.

Teufel is president and CEO of the Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce, where she oversees the Chamber, economic development and the Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Witherspoon is the current director of commercial ventures and applied innovation at Wichita State University, where she teaches and mentors students creating new businesses, helps students find internships and applied learning opportunities in their fields, and works with faculty and industry to ensure the curriculum available to students is relevant and essential.

On the foundation board, Hawley is a former astronaut and senior manager for NASA. He is also professor emeritus of physics and astronomy and adjunct professor of aerospace engineering at the University of Kansas.

Longenecker is the manager for JML Ventures, LP, an investment partnership. Before his current role, he was executive vice president and chief operating officer of Data Center, Inc., headquartered in Hutchinson.

Staab is the president and CEO of Disability Supports of the Great Plains, a service provider for adults with developmental disabilities.

***

Citizens Bank of Kansas announced that Linda Crow has completed coursework in agricultural lending with the Schools of Banking in Grand Island, Nebraska. The course is designed to instruct and prepare students in agricultural lending concepts, and better serve their customer’s financial needs. Crow is a credit analyst in CBK’s Kingman branch.

The Agricultural Lending School is sponsored by the Kansas and Nebraska Bankers Associations.

Citizens Bank of Kansas takes pride in being the family-owned neighborhood bank for its customers for four generations. CBK has banking facilities throughout south-central Kansas and has a strong tradition of community service. Learn more at www.citizensbankofkansas.com.