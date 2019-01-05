Sixty new law enforcement officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) in December. McPherson Police Chief Robert McClarty was the speaker for the ceremony in KLETC’s Integrity Auditorium.

Ottawa’s Aaron Miller was part of the graduating class and is a deputy with the Franklin County sheriff office. The new officers were members of the 253rd basic training class at the center. The center is a division of University of Kansas Professional & Continuing Education.

The graduates, who began their training Sept. 10, 2018, represented 45 municipal, county and state law enforcement agencies across Kansas.

Graduates receive certificates of course completion from KLETC and Kansas law enforcement certification from the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training, the state’s law enforcement licensing authority. The training course fulfills the state requirement for law enforcement training. Classroom lectures and hands-on applications help train officers to solve the increasingly complex problems they face in the line of duty.

Established by the Kansas Legislature in 1968, the center trains the majority of municipal, county and state law enforcement officers in Kansas and oversees the training of the remaining officers at seven authorized and certified academy programs operated by local law enforcement agencies and the Kansas Highway Patrol.

About 300 officers enroll annually in KLETC 14-week basic training programs. The center offers continuing education and specialized training to over 10,000 Kansas officers each year.