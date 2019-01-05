BASKETBALL
High school
Friday's results
BOYS
Altoona-Midway 37, Chetopa 31
Andale 60, Nickerson 42
Andover 66, Derby 65
Arkansas City 68, Salina South 56
Atchison County 30, Maur Hill - Mount Academy 13
Augusta 51, El Dorado 36
BV North 65, Olathe East 60
BV Randolph 50, Axtell 49
BV West 60, Blue Valley 51
Barstow, Mo. 64, Maranatha Academy 56
Basehor-Linwood 64, Lansing 41
Baxter Springs 87, Jasper, Mo. 41
Belle Plaine 63, Garden Plain 53
Beloit 62, Russell 28
Bennington 47, Sterling 46
Bishop Miege 65, Mill Valley 35
Bucklin 58, Ingalls 38
Buhler 54, Winfield 50, OT
Caldwell 57, Pretty Prairie 25
Canton-Galva 31, Wakefield 21
Central Heights 61, Chase County 51
Central Plains 59, Macksville 27
Centralia 54, Clifton-Clyde 44
Centre 57, Peabody-Burns 46
Chaparral 57, Douglass 45
Chapman 63, Clay Center 26
Coffeyville 57, Fort Scott 55
Concordia 75, Wamego 71, OT
Conway Springs 36, Medicine Lodge 34
Cornerstone Family 69, Wetmore 62
Dodge City 85, Cimarron 44
Doniphan West 43, Linn 34
Ellinwood 68, Fairfield 21
Ellis 53, Hays-TMP-Marian 49
Elyria Christian 51, Little River 23
Erie 63, Bluestem 42
Eudora 59, Louisburg 31
Frankfort 49, Washington County 48
Fredonia 48, Eureka 47
Girard 54, Columbus 39
Goddard-Eisenhower 73, Goddard 48
Golden Plains 48, Logan 47
Hanover 68, Troy 26
Haven 54, Pratt 42
Hays 68, Liberal 56
Hillsboro 67, Halstead 49
Hoisington 22, Hesston 21
Hugoton 72, Goodland 35
Imhotep Charter, Pa. 61, Wichita Sunrise 59
Inman 59, Marion 50
Jefferson West 53, Hiawatha 42
KC Bishop Ward 58, Lee's Summit Community Christian, Mo. 52
KC Piper 79, Baldwin 36
Kingman 60, Cheney 57
Leavenworth 85, KC Turner 35
Lebo 32, Olpe 26
Lyons 71, Sedgwick 65
Maize South 79, Valley Center 77
Marysville 39, Abilene 38
McLouth 54, Pleasant Ridge 42
McPherson 71, Circle 60
Minneapolis 48, Southeast Saline 41, OT
Mission Valley 57, Council Grove 52
Moscow 57, Yarbrough, Okla. 47
Moundridge 57, Oxford 19
Newton 56, Hutchinson 42
Northern Valley 78, Cheylin 30
Oakley 65, Smith Center 46
Olathe North 64, Lawrence Free State 40
Olathe South 58, SM South 52
Osawatomie 47, Iola 46
Osborne 62, Lincoln 36
Oskaloosa 64, Jackson Heights 49
Oswego 37, Jayhawk Linn 26
Ottawa 55, Tonganoxie 49
Perry-Lecompton 57, Riverside 25
Phillipsburg 73, Plainville 62
Pike Valley 47, Lakeside 43, OT
Pittsburg 75, Labette County 35
Pratt Skyline 89, Argonia 38
Remington 51, Ell-Saline 42
Republic County 68, Ellsworth 63
Riverton 44, Pittsburg Colgan 41
Rose Hill 58, Wichita Collegiate 35
Rural Vista 31, Goessel 30, OT
SM North 73, SM East 68
Sabetha 46, Royal Valley 34
Santa Fe Trail 46, Burlington 42
Scott City 49, Colby 43
Shawnee Heights 62, DeSoto 47
Silver Lake 56, Rock Creek 50
St. Francis 61, Idalia, Colo. 46
St. John 64, Ness City 56
St. John's Beloit-Tipton 49, Hill City 39
St. Mary's 56, Wabaunsee 43
Sublette 53, Elkhart 33
Topeka 53, Manhattan 32
Topeka West 67, Junction City 60
Udall 48, Burden Central 35
Victoria 51, Otis-Bison 48
Weskan 59, Palco 35
Wichita Bishop Carroll 52, Kapaun Mount Carmel 50
Wichita Campus 55, Salina Central 45
Wichita East 71, Wichita Northwest 58
GIRLS
Abilene 55, Marysville 47
Argonia 52, Pratt Skyline 38
Augusta 54, El Dorado 28
BV Randolph 50, Axtell 49
Barstow, Mo. 42, Maranatha Academy 29
Baxter Springs 55, Jasper, Mo. 31
Beloit 40, Russell 36
Berean Academy 55, Hutchinson Trinity 33
Bishop Miege 72, Mill Valley 49
Bucklin 58, Ingalls 36
Burlington 53, Santa Fe Trail 22
Caldwell 69, Pretty Prairie 48
Canton-Galva 35, Wakefield 18
Central Plains 98, Macksville 25
Centralia 35, Clifton-Clyde 26
Centre 46, Peabody-Burns 21
Chanute 51, Independence 48
Chaparral 35, Douglass 23
Cheney 53, Kingman 28
Cherryvale 63, Neodesha 45
Chetopa 55, Altoona-Midway 27
Clay Center 46, Chapman 32
Conway Springs 69, Medicine Lodge 38
Council Grove 63, Mission Valley 39
DeSoto 57, Shawnee Heights 34
Derby 67, Andover Central 22
Dodge City 54, Cimarron 40
Doniphan West 43, Linn 34
Ellsworth 44, Republic County 27
Eudora 51, Louisburg 28
Eureka 52, Fredonia 22
Flinthills 54, Sedan 29
Fort Scott 46, Coffeyville 40
Frankfort 64, Washington County 51
Frontenac 60, Galena 44
Garden City 47, Great Bend 29
Garden Plain 50, Belle Plaine 11
Girard 46, Columbus 39
Goddard 55, Goddard-Eisenhower 31
Golden Plains 47, Logan 25
Halstead 52, Hillsboro 26
Hanover 68, Troy 26
Haven 57, Pratt 23
Hays-TMP-Marian 63, Ellis 38
Hesston 51, Hoisington 31
Hoxie 59, Greeley County 22
Hugoton 52, Goodland 47
Inman 53, Marion 27
Iola 53, Osawatomie 44
Jackson Heights 70, Oskaloosa 42
Jefferson North 44, Valley Falls 43
Jefferson West 49, Hiawatha 33
KC Piper 63, Baldwin 48
Kapaun Mount Carmel 32, Wichita Bishop Carroll 31
Labette County 44, Pittsburg 39
Lakeside 37, Pike Valley 23
Lakin 37, Larned 36
Lansing 62, Basehor-Linwood 40
Lawrence 57, Gardner-Edgerton 30
Leavenworth 72, KC Turner 10
Lee's Summit Community Christian, Mo. 26, KC Bishop Ward 25
Liberal 61, Hays 42
Little River 44, Elyria Christian 13
Maize South 50, Valley Center 30
McPherson 37, Circle 30
Meade 32, Syracuse 31
Moundridge 53, Oxford 25
Nemaha Central 45, Holton 28
Newton 42, Hutchinson 34
Nickerson 48, Andale 43
Norton 67, Stockton 36
Oakley 31, Smith Center 26
Olathe North 64, Lawrence Free State 40
Olathe Northwest 54, SM West 31
Olathe South 64, SM South 35
Olpe 63, Lebo 11
Osage City 27, West Franklin 24
Osborne 34, Lincoln 21
Oswego 53, Jayhawk Linn 46
Otis-Bison 50, Victoria 25
Paola 55, Bonner Springs 33
Perry-Lecompton 62, Riverside 34
Phillipsburg 45, Plainville 43
Pittsburg Colgan 51, Riverton 32
Pleasant Ridge 57, McLouth 47
Remington 40, Ell-Saline 31
Riley County 56, Rossville 36
Rock Creek 39, Silver Lake 31
Rock Creek, Okla. 39, Silver Lake 31
Rose Hill 58, Wichita Collegiate 35
Royal Valley 48, Sabetha 43
Rural Vista 53, Goessel 24
SM East 45, SM North 18
SM Northwest 59, Olathe West 47
Salina Central 65, Wichita Campus 41
Salina Sacred Heart 69, Cair Paravel 56
Salina South 59, Arkansas City 17
Scott City 41, Colby 26
Sedgwick 45, Lyons 40
Southeast 60, Northeast-Arma 20
Southeast Saline 53, Minneapolis 32
Spearville 54, Kiowa County 48
St. Francis 43, Idalia, Colo. 33
St. John 42, Ness City 20
St. John's Beloit-Tipton 47, Hill City 12
Sterling 52, Bennington 22
Sylvan-Lucas 43, Tescott 21
Topeka 50, Manhattan 48
Topeka Seaman 51, Emporia 39
Ulysses 48, Holcomb 36
Wabaunsee 47, St. Mary's 21
Wamego 52, Concordia 42
Washburn Rural 67, Highland Park 52
Waverly 43, Burlingame 33
Wellington 50, Clearwater 40
Weskan 54, Palco 26
West Elk 51, Yates Center 25
Wichita East 35, Wichita Northwest 33
Wichita Heights 64, Wichita Southeast 45
Wichita Home School 38, Wichita Classical 27
Wichita South 44, Wichita North 20
Winfield 32, Buhler 31
Yarbrough, Okla. 50, Moscow 37
WRESTLING
High school boys
Thursday's results
Goddard 47, Hutchinson 24
At Hutchinson
(Hutchinson listed first)
106 –Aracely Villegas was pinned by Noah Doud (1:36); 120 – Braxton Edwards pinned Taylor Mathews (2:57); 126 – Dakota Douglas pinned Chance Holmgren (5:35); 132 – Anthony Blackwell was pinned by Seth Doug (5:01); 138 -- Isiah Dellvalle defeated Mason Levin, 4-2; 145 – Damon Contu defeated Dakota Cook, 9-2; 152 – Kolton Sims was pinned by Dayne Holmgren (1:18); 160 –Tavion Gray lost to Ethan Doud, 8-6; 170 – Levi Allen pinned Keith Cassidy (2:52); 182 – Austin Sutton was pinned by Dominic Licasio (3:15); 220 – Tristen Geddes lost to L.J. Flax, 6-0; 285 – Jonathan Fan was pinned by Derek Yuba (2:00).