A local RV dealer is denying the merits of a lawsuit brought by the State of Kansas that accuses the local business of selling used trailers with salvage titles as if they had clear titles and attempting to sell trailers ‘as is’ in violation of consumer protection law.

The suit was filed against Central RV in Ottawa by Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt’s office through Assistant Attorney General Melanie Jack in its Consumer Protection Division in December. The suit alleges that Central RV owner Nicholas Ford sold salvaged trailers without disclosing salvage records as far back as 2013.

In a written statement, Ford disputed the allegations made against his business.

“I was shocked by the allegations being made by the Attorney General about myself and my company,” Ford wrote. “The allegation that we misrepresented the quality of any of our products is completely false. We have operated with integrity from day one at Central RV and we put our customers’ satisfaction at the top of our list of priorities.

“In today’s world, it seems everyone automatically assumes a person is guilty once someone else files a lawsuit against them. I have no other option but to obtain a legal team to speak out against these allegations. Rest assured, we stand behind our staff and the quality of our work. We will be fighting these allegations aggressively and look forward to proving our side of the story. We know that the facts will show that the allegations are completely false.”

The filing alleges more than 100 trailers were inspected by the Kansas Highway Patrol in 2015 and 2016 and noted with a salvage history or salvage title. Central RV is also accused in the suit of selling at least three trailers on its website without a title. The suit alleges that selling trailers with salvaged titles is a violation of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act and seeks damages including civil penalties and consumer restitution.

No court date has been set in the matter. According to the suit, violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act can be punished by penalties in the amount of $10,000 per violation. The suit alleges at least 150 potential violations regarding documentation and 130 violations of ‘washing titles,’ a process by which titles could be cleaned or washed in Kansas for salvage vehicles that did not disclose the prior salvage history. That process was possible prior to 2016.