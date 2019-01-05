Franklin County landowners who want to implement conservation practices on their land in order to address soil health, water quality, wildlife habitat and other natural resource concerns, should contact the Franklin County Conservation District to make application for SFY20 funding.

A complete list of eligible projects can be found on the website, fccdks.org/programs.html.

All funds will be allocated directly to county conservation districts through the Kansas Water Plan fund. Applications are ranked using local soil health and watershed health related criteria and are then approved by the KDA Division of Conservation.

Applications are available online at www.fccdks.org and at the USDA Service Center, 343 W 23rd St., Ottawa.