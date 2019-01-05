One of the new year rituals for dog owners within the City of Ottawa is renewing dog licences.

The City of Ottawa requires all dogs residing within city limits to be licensed. If they are not, the city reserves the right to issue a fine to the owners of the unlicensed dog, city officials said in a release.

Prairie Paws Animal Shelter, 3173 K-68, Ottawa, is contracted with the city to issue licensing of dogs within the city limits.

Unless the dog was newly acquired or just moved to Ottawa, all licenses issued will include a late fee of $20 if not being renewed or issued between Jan. 1 and Feb. 15. All licenses renew at the same time. If an owner purchased a license anytime in 2018, owners still need to renew the license for 2019 to avoid the late fee.

Licenses can be purchased at the Prairie Paws Animal Shelter during business hours (Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, 11 a.m.– 6 p.m. and Saturday, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.) Bring proof of current rabies certification for all dogs getting licensed.

Owners also may mail vet-proof of rabies and sterilization along with a self-addressed stamped envelope. Also fill out the form, which can be downloaded from the Prairie Paws website — prairiepaws.org — along with payment. The cost for the licenses are: $8 for each altered dog, $40 for each unaltered dog, add $5 (per tag) for a special edition Bark Park Tag instead of the normal tag. The proceeds goes towards the Bark Park in Forest Park. Add another $5, if you want personalized information engraved on the tag. Prairie Paws will send receipt back to the owner for the tag and owners need to take the receipt to Sutton’s Jewelry.