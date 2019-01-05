Sheriff Office News

Arrests

• 1:22 a.m. Wednesday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, John Whittaker, 39, Ottawa, on a Franklin County warrant for interference with law enforcement.

• 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, 800 block of S. Cypress St., Ottawa, Darren Marconette, 49, Pomona, was arrested on a Douglas County warrant for failure to appear.

• 4 p.m. Wednesday, 300 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, Shyanne Jones, 19, Ottawa, on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

• 11:26 p.m. Wednesday, 4700 block of Delaware Road, Michael Foltz, 27, Ottawa, for disorderly conduct and interference with law enforcement after an altercation with family.

• 10:45 a.m. Thursday, 800 block of S. Cypress St., Ottawa, Darren Marconette, 49, Pomona, for failing to register as a violent offender.

• 11:50 a.m. Thursday, 305 S. Main St. Ottawa, Levi Mills, 29, homeless, for a Franklin County probation violation warrant.

• 8:24 p.m. Thursday, 305 S. Main St. Ottawa, Sebastian Free, 25, Ottawa, for two Franklin County failure to appear warrants.

Accident

1:37 a.m. Wednesday, 900 block of W. 23rd Street, Ottawa, Larry Hancock, 65, Quenemo, was northbound on Eisenhower Road in a 2004 GMC truck and struck a 2015 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Jimmie Rowry, 44, Kansas City, Missouri.

Thefts

10:05 a.m. Thursday, 400 block of John Brown Road, Williamsburg, a 54-year-old Williamsburg male reported an unknown suspect stole $10.59 of fuel from Fuel Mart.

• 5:23 p.m. Thursday, 300 block of Hoover St., Pomona, a 52-year-old Pomona male reported an unknown subject entered a van and stole several tools.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrests

• 12:24 a.m. Wednesday, 800 block of S. Olive St., Ottawa, Kayla Underwood, 29, Ottawa, for driving in violation of restrictions and no proof of insurance after committing a traffic infraction.

• 12:24 a.m. Wednesday, 800 block of S. Olive St., Ottawa, John Whittaker, 39, Ottawa, on an active Franklin County warrant.

• 9:04 a.m. Thursday, 1500 block of S. Osage Drive, Lane Rogers, 18, Ottawa, for battery after a disturbance with a 20-year-old Ottawa female.

• 2:39 p.m. Thursday, 2100 S. Princeton St., Ottawa, Jay Rogers 34, Ottawa, for theft from a business.

Incidents

• 3:21 a.m. Wednesday, 305 S. Main St., Otttawa, a 29-year-old Ottawa female was found in possession of fake US Currency.

• No time reported, Wednesday, 1000 block of W. Seventh St., Ottawa, a 48-year-old Wellsville female reported unknown suspect passed false US Currency.

• 10:23 a.m. Wednesday, 2300 block of S. Princeton St., Ottawa, a 60-year-old Garnett female reported a suspect passed fake US Currency.

• No time reported, Thursday, 700 block of W. Second St., Ottawa, a 42-year-old Ottawa female reported a violation of a protection order.

• 8:47 a.m. Thursday, 500 block of S. Locust St., Ottawa, a 23-year-old Ottawa female reported being bitten by an unknown dog.

• 5:03 p.m. Thursday, 700 block of S. Cherry St., Ottawa, a 7-year-old Ottawa child was bitten by a known dog,

Wellsville Police Department News

• Wednesday: 4800 block of Fiber Lane, assist other agency; 300 block of Main St., assist other agency.

• Thursday: 600 block of Main St., animal complaint; 800 block of Poplar St., general information.