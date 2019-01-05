For the second time in two days, Pratt firefighters found elevated levels of carbon monoxide in residences in Pratt.

Firefighters were called to 318 North New Street on Thursday after a hospice nurse reported a problem at the house when she went to check on her patient. When the nurse stepped inside the house, her eyes started burning and she noticed an unusual odor so she called 911 to have it checked out. When the firefighters were paged out, dispatch said the nurse reported she couldn’t find the patient. She was sitting in a car when firefighters arrived and the patient was still inside the house, said Pratt Fire Chief David Kramer.

Firefighters and Kansas Gas Service employees checked out the house. Pratt County EMS also responded to the scene. The resident was okay but carbon monoxide was present at 190 parts per million, a dangerous level. Carbon monoxide detectors will sound at anything higher than 35 parts per million, Kramer said.

Doors were opened in the house and the carbon monoxide quickly dispersed.

A wall furnace was not working properly and that was the source of the elevated levels of carbon monoxide. The furnace was shut off and Eck Electric came to the scene to work on repairing the problem. Eck Electric is going to install a new heating unit to replace the wall furnace.

The resident refused to leave and wrapped himself up in blankets. An alternate source of heat is in place until the new unit is installed, Kramer said.

A space heater was in the bathroom but was located too close to an oxygen generator to use so Kramer unplugged the unit until it could be moved to a safer distance, Kramer said.

Pratt firefighters were called three times Wednesday about carbon monoxide issues in town. One was serious and resulted in the family having to leave the home at 523 South Ninnescah until substantial repairs were made to the heating system. The carbon monoxide level at that house was at 600 parts per million and that could have proven fatal, Kramer said.

Another call was received from a family that had heard about Ninnescah problem. They weren’t feeling well and called the fire department to see if it was a carbon monoxide issue. There was no carbon monoxide detected at that residence.

A third call was to have new carbon monoxide detectors installed. There was no other issue at that residence.

Firefighters were also called to Walmart Wednesday night about 11:30 p.m. when a gas line pressure relief valve was leaking. Kansas Gas Service tightened a couple of bolts on the valve and that took care of the problem, Kramer said.

Natural gas, propane, gasoline, kerosene and wood all produce carbon monoxide when they are burned. Normally, heating systems dissipate the gas so it doesn’t accumulate. But, recently, the air has been “heavy” in the area and this has kept the gas from dispersing as it normally does, Kramer said.