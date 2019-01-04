The Saline County Commission will consider whether to reappoint Archie Riggs and Nancy Klostermeyer to the Senior Services Advisory Council during a public forum beginning 9 a.m. Tuesday in Room 107 of the City-County Building.

During the forum, Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas (DVACK) victim advocate Abby Hunter will read a proclamation declaring January 2019 as National Stalking Awareness Month. DVACK hotline intake advocate Whitney Russell will read another proclamation declaring January 2019 as National Slavery and Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

Senior Services director Rosie Walter and Saline County Emergency Management director Hannah Stambaugh will provide updates on their agencies.

During a study session in Room 107B immediately following the public forum, Road and Bridge administrator Darren Fishel will discuss motor graders, which are vehicles used to maintain gravel and earthen roads. County Administrator Rita Deister will also provide her weekly update.