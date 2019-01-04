MONDAY, JAN. 7

FINNEY COUNTY — Finney County Commission: 8:30 a.m. in the commission meeting room at the County Administrative Building, 311 N. Ninth St., Garden City.

STEVENS COUNTY — Stevens County Commission: 8:30 a.m. in the commission meeting room at the county courthouse, 200 E. Seventh St., Hugoton.

WICHITA COUNTY — Wichita County Commission: 8:30 a.m. in the commission meeting room at the county courthouse, 206 S. Fourth St., Leoti.

LANE COUNTY — Lane County Commission: 9 a.m. in the commission meeting room at the county courthouse, 144 S. Lane St., Dighton.

STANTON COUNTY — Stanton County Commission: 10 a.m. in the commission meeting room at the county courthouse, 201 N. Main St., Johnson City.

GARDEN CITY — Cultural Relations Board: 11:30 a.m., City Administrative Center, meeting room, 301 N. Eighth St.

HUGOTON — Hugoton City Council: 5:15 p.m. in the council meeting room at Hugoton City Hall, 114 E. Fifth St.

GARDEN CITY — Traffic Advisory Board: 5:30 p.m. in the commission chamber on the second floor of the City Administrative Center, 301 N. Eighth St.

MONTEZUMA — Montezuma City Council: 7 p.m. in the council meeting room at Montezuma City Hall, 300 W. Geronimo St.

SUBLETTE — Sublette City Council: 7 p.m. in the council meeting room at Sublette City Hall, 103 N. Cody St.

LEOTI — Leoti City Council: 7 p.m. in the council meeting room at Leoti City Hall, 406 S. Main St.

SCOTT CITY — Scott City Council: 7:30 p.m. in the council meeting room at Scott City Hall, 221 W. Fifth St.

JOHNSON CITY — Johnson City Council: 7:30 p.m. in the council meeting room at Johnson City Hall, 206 S. Main St.

CIMARRON — Cimarron City Council: 7:30 p.m. in the council meeting room at Cimarron City Hall, 119 S. Main St.

TUESDAY, JAN. 8

HAMILTON COUNTY — Hamilton County Commission: 8:30 a.m. MST in the commission meeting room at the county courthouse, 219 Main St., Syracuse.

GRANT COUNTY — Grant County Commission: 9 a.m. in the commission meeting room at the county courthouse, 108 S. Glenn St., Ulysses.

GARDEN CITY — Board of Zoning: 9 a.m. in the commission chamber on the second floor of the City Administrative Center, 301 N. Eighth St., as needed.

GARDEN CITY — Garden City Commission: 1 p.m. in the commission chamber on the second floor of the City Administrative Center, 301 N. Eighth St.

SCOTT COUNTY — Scott County Commission: 3 p.m. in the commission meeting room at the county courthouse, 303 Court St., Scott City.

GARDEN CITY — Zoo Advisory Board: 5 p.m. at the Finnup Center, 312 E. Finnup Drive.

HOLCOMB — Board of Zoning: 5:30 p.m. in the council chamber at the Holcomb city offices, 200 N. Lynch St., as needed.

DEERFIELD — Deerfield City Council: 6 p.m. at City Hall, 622 N. Main.

GARDEN CITY — Garden City Community College Board of Trustees: 6 p.m. in the Endowment Room of the Beth Tedrow Student Center, GCCC campus.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 9

GARDEN CITY — Finney County Economic Development Corp. Annual Meeting: 11 a.m. in the Endowment Room of the Beth Tedrow Student Center, GCCC campus.

ULYSSES — Ulysses City Council: 5 p.m. in the council meeting room at Ulysses City Hall, 115 W. Grant Ave.

LAKIN — Lakin City Council: 6:30 p.m. in the council meeting room at the Administrative Building, 121 N. Main St.

GARDEN CITY — Community Health Advisory: 5 p.m. at the City Administrative Center, 301 N. Eighth St.

GARDEN CITY — Public Utilities Board: 5:30 p.m. at the City Administrative Center, 301 N. Eighth St.

MOSCOW — Moscow City Council: 7 p.m. in the council meeting room at Moscow City Hall, 107 Main St.

HOLCOMB — Holcomb City Council: 7 p.m. in the council meeting room at Holcomb City Hall, 200 N. Lynch St.

THURSDAY, JAN. 10

GARDEN CITY — Airport Advisory Board: 5:30 p.m. at the Garden City Regional Airport offices.