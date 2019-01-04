Big kids club enters competitive season of tournaments.

The Pratt Wrestling Club is about a month into their season and they’re getting better every week.

Membership has doubled in size since last year, boasting 75 kids in total with a lot of the team consisting of first year kids. Taye Wilson began his first year in kindergarten and has been wrestling with the club for six years. When asked why he likes wrestling, Wilson said, “I like wrestling people one-on-one and learning new moves in practice.”

All the wrestlers have been working hard throughout the month of December, practicing three times a week on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday. Starting this month, Monday will be hardcore practices reserved for the more experienced kids to get in conditioning as well as live wrestling. Everyone will continue to practice every Tuesday and Thursday.

It’s a lot of hard work, but it is already paying off when the wrestlers get to compete in tournaments. They travel around Kansas to take part in tournaments almost every weekend throughout the season. They have competed in four tournaments so far: Hoisington, Hays, Great Bend, and Haysville, with outstanding results.

The novice wrestlers will be traveling to Goddard this weekend to compete in the Kansas Young Guns tournament for their first competition of 2019.



