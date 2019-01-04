MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Kyvon Davenport scored 25 points in 26 minutes off the bench and Memphis defeated Wichita State 85-74 to give head coach Penny Hardaway his first American Athletic Conference victory in both teams' league opener Thursday night.

Davenport, who averages 14.5 points a game, was 7-of-11 shooting, including two 3-pointers, 9 of 11 from the line and had five rebounds for the Tigers (9-5), who shot 50 percent and made 25 of 31 free throws to 6 of 6 for the Shockers (7-6).

The Tigers have won four straight but missed scoring 90 points for the sixth straight game.

Antwann Jones added 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting and Jeremiah Martin added 11 points.

Markis McDuffie scored 19 points, Samajae Haynes-Jones 15 and Dexter Dennis 12 for Wichita State, which shot 44 percent and gave up 20 points off turnovers.

The Shockers trailed by six when the Tigers used a 15-5 run to build a 16-point lead with six minutes remaining. Wichita State didn't get closer than eight after that.

The Tigers never trailed again after a 13-0 run gave them a nine-point lead with 4:20 left in the first half that ended with Memphis up 12 after a dunk by Jones.

WICHITA ST. (7-6) — McDuffie 7-17 2-2 19, Echenique 4-8 0-0 8, Dennis 4-8 2-2 12, Haynes-Jones 5-17 2-2 15, Torres 1-4 0-0 2, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Poor Bear-Chandler 5-7 0-0 12, Midtgaard 0-0 0-0 0, Burton 3-4 0-0 6, Stevenson 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS 29-66 6-6 74.

MEMPHIS (9-5) — Parks 4-4 0-0 8, Harris 2-8 2-2 6, Jones 7-9 1-2 16, Martin 2-11 6-7 11, Thornton 0-0 0-0 0, Maurice 0-5 2-2 2, Davenport 7-11 9-11 25, Brewton 2-4 5-6 9, Lomax 4-4 0-1 8. TOTALS 28-56 25-31 85.

Wichita St.;32;42;—74

Memphis;44;41;—85

3-Point Goals — Wichita St. 10-33 (McDuffie 3-9, Haynes-Jones 3-12, Poor Bear-Chandler 2-2, Dennis 2-6, Echenique 0-1, Stevenson 0-1, Torres 0-2), Memphis 4-14 (Davenport 2-4, Jones 1-1, Martin 1-4, Brewton 0-1, Maurice 0-1, Harris 0-3). Fouled Out — None. Rebounds — Wichita St. 26 (Dennis, McDuffie, Poor Bear-Chandler 5), Memphis 30 (Lomax 8). Assists — Wichita St. 21 (Torres 8), Memphis 12 (Lomax 5). Total Fouls — Wichita St. 22, Memphis 16. A — 15,068 (18,119).