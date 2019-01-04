The 9th Street Diner, a locally-owned restaurant in South Salina, has permanently closed its doors.

The restaurant, located in Fountain Plaza at 2100 S. Ninth, announced its closing Thursday on Facebook. The announcement read, in part: "The year 2018 has drawn to a close and it is with a heavy heart we announce that 9th Street Diner will not be opening its doors in 2019. Thank you to those who have worked so hard here over the years to make the Diner such a warm and welcoming place to be."

The diner, which was open for breakfast and lunch, was opened in January 2016 by Salina chef Taylor Copas.