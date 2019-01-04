Authorities said a 59-year-old employee of Hamm Waste Services was killed Friday morning in an incident at Hamm Landfill near the Douglas and Jefferson county line in Jefferson County.

A Kansas Highway Patrol incident report identified the victim as Mark J. Wilson, 59, of Lawrence.

Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Herrig said authorities were called about 7:15 a.m. to the scene near mile marker 391 at US-24 highway.

The report said Todd William Dunstan, 29, of Beloit, was backing up a semitrailer to a "tipper" machine used to empty out waste in large amounts when Wilson — the tipper operator — suffered fatal injuries after becoming pinned between the truck and the dock.

Dunstan wasn't hurt. The highway patrol was investigating.