Family History Detectives, the Salina Public Library's monthly educational genealogy meeting, will focus on DNA for adoptees from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the library's Prescott Room, 301 W. Elm.

Librarian Barbara Mulvihill will give a presentation on genetic genealogy and how it can be used by adoptees to find their birth families. She will cover the basic process of completing genetic testing, as well as some of the benefits and pitfalls of using this method.

Family History Detectives, formerly known as the Genealogy Club, meets August through November and January through May. Upcoming topics include Victorian mourning traditions, tombstone rubbings and the annual lock-in and brag session. Genealogists of all experience are welcome to attend these free meetings.

For more information, call Mulvihill at 825-4624, ext. 234 or email to infoservices.barbara@salpublib.org.