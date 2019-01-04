RUSSELL — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation arrested a former detention officer with the Russell County Jail Thursday on unlawful sexual relations charges.

According to a news release from the KBI, on Oct. 24 Russell County Sheriff Fred Whitman requested the KBI investigate allegations made against an employee of the jail for reportedly having sex with inmates.

The detention officer, Frank D. Alexander, 42, of Russell, was fired on Nov. 8.

On Nov. 30, the KBI presented its case findings to the Russell County Attorney. Alexander was arrested Thursday and booked into the Russell County Jail.

Alexander faces recommended charges that include two counts of unlawful sexual relations. His first court appearance was on Thursday.