Friday 4

Lil' Picassos: 10:15 a.m., Prescott Room, Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm. For ages 18 months to 4 years. No registration required.

Eagles Auxiliary bingo: 1 p.m., Eagles Club, 146 N. Seventh.

"Minecraft" gaming: 3 and 4 p.m., Tech Center Learning Lab, Salina Public Library. Ages 6-16 years. Registration required.

Opening reception for "The Work of Eight Artists": Glory Benacka, Olivia Hamilton, Steve Hoffman, Marsha Howe, Sally Johnson, Rachel and Ayla Larson and Tayla Mace. 4:30-6 p.m., Visual Voices Gallery at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 901 Beatrice.

Reception for Sculptural Ceramics by Eleanor Heimbaugh: 5-9:30 p.m., Salina Country Club, 2101 E. Country Club.

Reception for "Unpredictable Art—Paint Pouring Pizazz": presented by Unitarian Universalist Kids. 5-7 p.m., Peaceful Body Wellness Retreat, 120 N. Santa Fe.

Reception for "Wood Arts": Linda and Richard Chaput. 5-8 p.m., Lakewood Discovery Center, 250 Lakewood.

Jolly Mixers bingo: 6:30 p.m. mini bingo, regular bingo 7:30, Muse Ballroom, 1700 Beverly.

Live Music: Taylor Kline, Schriz, The Inklings, Building Like Mountains. Featured emcee, comedian Romie Lee. 7 p.m., Paramount Bar, 219 N. Santa Fe.

"The Foreigner": 7:30 p.m., Salina Community Theatre, 303 E. Iron. Tickets: $20-$25.

Film, "Beautiful Boy": 10:30 p.m., Salina Art Cinema, 150 S. Santa Fe. Tickets: $8 per person.

LINDSBORG—Fika Swedish Friendship Group and Coffee: 10 a.m., Bethany Lutheran Church, 320 N. Main.

LINDSBORG—American Legion Post 140 bingo: Doors open 5:30 p.m., games at 7, 524 E. State.

McPherson—Career Connect networking event: 6:30 p.m., McPherson Public Library, 214 W. Marlin. Holiday social hour.

Saturday 5

Keyboarding Practice for Adults: 9:30 a.m., Tech Center Learning Lab, Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm. No registration required.

Libertarian Party of Saline County meeting: 10 a.m., Mokas Bistro & Espresso, 2424 S. Ninth. All interested persons welcome.

Learning Games and Keyboarding: 2 p.m., Tech Center Learning Lab, Salina Public Library. Ages 6-12 years. Registration required.

Roblox: 3 p.m., Tech Center Learning Lab, Salina Public Library. Ages 6-12 years. Registration required.

VESPER—Family Friendly Bingo: Doors open 5:30 p.m., bingo at 7, Vesper Community Center, 1247 N. 120th, Lincoln.