For the second year, "Night to Shine," sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, will provide an unforgettable prom night experience for people with special needs ages 14 and older. Hosted by Church of the Cross United Methodist Church, this year's prom will take place Feb. 8 at Kansas Wesleyan University.

Church of the Cross will host a prom attire and accessories drive through Jan. 25 at 1600 Rush. Donated prom dresses or dressy attire and accessories, as well as men's attire, will be given away to prom guests. Clothes may be dropped off during church business hours Monday through Friday or on Sunday mornings or Wednesday evenings.

The giveaway will be from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Jan. 26 at the church. To be given attire, the recipient must be a registered guest of "Night to Shine."

To register, or for more information, go to salinanighttoshine.wixsite.com.