The Salina City Commission will vote on an employment contract to officially hire Mike Schrage as City Manager during a meeting beginning 4 p.m. Monday in Room 107 of the City-County Building.

The Commission will also vote on whether to change the zoning for property on the east side of Ninth Street, north of Sam’s Club, from an agricultural to a shopping center district and will discuss whether to amend city rules relating to electronic signs.

During a study session beginning 2:30 p.m. Monday in Room 107B of the City-County Building, the Commission will hear a report regarding Tony's Pizza Events Center.