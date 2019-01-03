The last piece of legislation sponsored by the 2nd District’s U.S. Rep. Lynn Jenkins, R, that passing the U.S. House of Representatives sailed through without her vote.

On Dec. 10, 2018, Jenkins sponsored House Resolution 7227 - also referred to as the Taxpayer First Act - that passed the House on bipartisan support, 378-11, on the afternoon of Dec. 20.

All the other Kansans in the House - U.S. Reps. Roger Marshall, R-Great Bend; Ron Estes, R-Wichita; and Kevin Yoder, R-Overland Park - voted for the measure setting restrictions on and giving direction to the Internal Revenue Service.

Jenkins was among 43 House members not voting. The bill advanced to the Senate but stalled. It will have to be reintroduced in the new Congress, with new House members to be sworn on Thursday.

U.S. Rep. John Lewis, D-Georgia, was the lone co-sponsor of Jenkins’ bill. Jenkins was chairman of the Ways and Means’ oversight committee, and Lewis was a ranking Democrat on the oversight committee. Lewis thanked some fellow House members - including “the Gentlelady of Kansas, Ms. Jenkins” - in his remarks on the House floor Dec. 20.

Lews noted that the bill “improves the independent appeals process and taxpayer services. We worked together to ensure that taxpayers - especially those who are low-income, disabled, and senior citizens - receive fair, quality, and timely help and support.” The bill would bar the IRS from referring debt owed by certain low-income taxpayers to private debt collectors. The bill also would change IRS asset seizure procedures.

Jenkins was first elected to Congress in 2008 and did not run for re-election. Topeka Republican Steve Watkins will assume the seat Thursday.

Jenkins married Jerry Katzfey in late 2018, and her personal Facebook page showed her name as Jenkins-Katzfey. A call Wednesday to her office on Capitol Hill reached an answering machine. No one answered the phone at her two district offices in Kansas.