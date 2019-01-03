Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities

Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities uses a mass e-mail notification system as a method of keeping residents updated with various information ranging from power outages and policy-related issues to monthly newsletters and upcoming community events. Other urgent information can also be sent via e-mail to reach residents as quickly and efficiently as possible.

E-mail addresses for the mass e-mail system are obtained when residents sign their lease.

To add or change an e-mail address, send an e-mail to fhc@themichaelsorg.com or contact the Community Management office at (913) 682-6300.

Decoration removal

Residents are reminded to remove all holiday decorations by Jan. 8.

Tree disposal

Barren Outdoor Solutions will be picking up live Christmas trees daily through Jan. 11. Residents need to place trees on the curb without lights or ornaments. Artificial trees will not be picked up.

Updating information

Residents are asked to report changes, such as changes in rank, family composition or contact information, by visiting the FLFHC office at 220 Hancock Ave. to update information.

Office closures

The FLFHC offices, including the Self-Help Store, will be closed Jan. 21 in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. Normal business hours will resume Jan. 22. Residents who have a maintenance emergency or wish to submit a work order when the offices are closed can call the 24-hour maintenance line at (913) 651-3838.

Birthday drawing

Have a child with a birthday in January? Come by the Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities office at 220 Hancock Ave. to enter him or her into the monthly birthday drawing. All submissions must be received in the FLFHC office by Jan. 18.

Coloring contest

Children’s coloring contest sheets are available online at www.ftleavenworthfamilyhousing.com and at the FLFHC office at 220 Hancock Ave. Entries must be received by Jan. 18. Contest winners will receive a prize and have their artwork published in the FLFHC newsletter.

Super Savers

The Super Saver program is designed to promote conservation in the home and increase awareness and understanding of the information on resident utility statements.

Residents can nominate themselves for the Super Saver of the Month award by submitting a nomination form, which can be found on the FLFHC website at www.ftleavenworthfamilyhousing.com. Bring the form and a copy of the most recent utilities statement to the FLFHC office at 220 Hancock Ave. by Jan. 18.

Families can nominate themselves each month for this award but can only win once per calendar year. All monthly winners receive a $25 Visa gift card. Monthly winners will also be eligible for the Super Saver of the Year award.

Utilities tip

When using the oven, it’s tempting to open the door to check on a dish’s progress. But because the hot air that is contained in the oven is an important part of the appliance’s cooking process, frequent peeking is self-defeating. Every time the oven door is opened, the temperature inside is reduced by as much as 25 degrees, forcing it to work even harder — and use more energy — to get back to the proper cooking temperature. If you need to check on a dish, use the oven window instead.

Watch for more announcements on Facebook, followed by a One-Call Now e-mail message with event details. And don’t forget to follow FLFHC on Twitter. Visit the FLFHC website at www.ftleavenworthfamilyhousing.com for downloadable forms and other useful information.