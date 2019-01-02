LINDSBORG — Festivities commemorating Lindsborg's 150th year kicked off on Dec. 31, 2018, with the unveiling of a new Wild Dala Horse sculpture.

Susan Achenbach, co-chair of the Lindsborg Sesquicentennial Festival, spoke to an audience of around 50 people who braved the bitterly cold winds at the corner of Main and Lincoln Streets in Lindsborg for the unveiling ceremony.

"It's going to be a great year. We have something for everyone," Achenbach said.

The ceremony started with Boy Scouts raising the American, Swedish and Lindsborg Sesquicentennial flags at the northwest corner of the intersection.

True to tradition, the Wild Dala Wranglers performed a comedic sketch before the statue was unveiled.

Achenbach, together with fellow Lindsborg Sesquicentennial Festival co-chair Betty Nelson, pulled the covering from the Wild Dala Horse sculpture. Painted by Carla Wilson, the horse is covered with scenes from the town including Swedish symbols, Lindsborg buildings and scenes from festivals.

After the unveiling, the crowd was given Lindsborg-themed lyrics to "This Land Is Our Land" to sing together.

"Kara Lindsborg," a song composed by Rose and Mike Wallen, will be debuted in a free program at 7 p.m. Feb. 20, 2019, at the A.J. Steinberg Auditorium at Smoky Valley Middle School. The date was chosen because it is the 150th anniversary of the town being officially named Lindsborg. The song will be performed by fourth, fifth and sixth grade students from Soderstrom Elementary. A "cakeluck" reception will follow the program.

For more information about the Lindsborg sesquicentennial activities, visit http://www.lindsborg150th.com.