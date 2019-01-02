A Salina man faces recommended charges that include aggravated kidnapping and domestic battery after a verbal altercation Sunday turned physical.

According to a report by Capt. Paul Forrester of the Salina Police Department, on Dec. 28 a report was received from a 42-year-old Salina woman stating that Brett Rathbun, 33, of Salina, had taken numerous items belonging to her totaling $6,800.

On Sunday, Forrester said Rathbun returned some of the items to her at a residence in the 1700 block of Pershing Street. During that time, they got into a verbal argument about a sawzall tool, which led to a physical confrontation in which the woman landed on the saw blade, puncturing her right forearm. Rathbun then allegedly grabbed the woman by the hair and dragged her through the residence, where her head slammed against a wooden dresser near the front door. Rathbun then exited the residence, Forrester said.

On Monday, officers arrested Rathbun at the 100 block of E. Wilson. Forrester said he faces recommended charges of aggravated kidnapping, domestic battery and criminal deprivation of property.