A 33-year-old man was arrested during a disturbance Tuesday afternoon in southwest Topeka, then booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with a variety of offenses including drug possession and a firearm violation, authorities said.

The incident that led to the arrest of Boisy Barefield was reported around 3:36 p.m. in the area of the 3300 block of S.W. 29th.

Topeka police Lt. Jerry Monasmith said officers were called to the scene regarding an assault in progress.

During the course of their investigation, Monasmith said, officers found Barefield to be in possession of a firearm as a felon, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.

Barefield was arrested, then transported to the Shawnee County Jail, where he was booked in at 10:30 p.m. in connection with: felon in possession of a firearm; possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana; aggravated assault; battery; and city warrants.

Anyone with information on the case may call police detectives at (785) 368-9400 or Capital Area Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.