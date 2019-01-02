Winners of each of the past two Jayhawk Conference Eastern Division titles, the Cowley College women’s indoor track and field team will look to continue their dominance in the conference during the 2019 season.

With nine returning athletes on the roster, Cowley added 14 freshmen into the mix.

“We feel good about how recruiting went,” Cowley head coach Mark Phillips said. “Our middle distance and distance group is very strong. Dan (Adler) is really happy with the season that group of runners had in the cross country season, and they spread out really well over the events in track.”

Highlighting the middle distance and distance runners are sophomores Anna Keller, Ieshia Dickerson, Harlie Hanson, Raye Moran, and Katelyn Soltero, who helped the Lady Tiger cross country team capture conference and region titles and place fourth at nationals.

Freshmen runners that competed during the cross country season are, Sasha Elizondo, Jasmin Martinez, Rosie Perez, and Brooklynn Riggle.

Sophomore Thais Lindemayer Gomes returns after a dominating freshman season. Gomes was the indoor conference and region champion in the pole vault before capturing the national championship in the pole vault at the 2018 indoor nationals. She again was the outdoor conference and region champion in the pole vault and the national champion in the pole vault at the 2018 outdoor nationals.

“She is one of those student-athletes that everyone respects and is the ultimate team person. Her presence elevates everyone on the team,” Phillips said.

Along with Lindemayer-Gomes, sophomore Annie Mae Kelley returns after qualifying for the outdoor nationals in the pole vault and placing fifth as a freshman. Phillips also recruited two talented freshman pole vaulters in Kylie Klassen and Aaliyah Jones, who placed first and second at the Kansas Class 3A State Championships.

Sophomore Sydney Sawyer is the team’s lone returner in the throws events.

“Sydney (Sawyer) is doing so much better than last year,” Phillips said.

Throws coach Glenwood Edwards Jr. recruited six throwers to join Sawyer on the roster.

“Glenwood did an amazing job recruiting throwers. We will have a tough time deciding who throws in what events because we have some very good athletes in that group of throwers,” Phillips said.

The throwers are, Erika Hoag, Caitlin Mannon, Kayla Noear, Haleigh Pool, Kendall Ray, and Dachye’ Stubbs.

The team’s other returning sophomore is Kedranea’ Addison, who ran as part of the 4x400-meter relay team that finished as the outdoor conference champions during the 2018 season.

Freshman Takia Zachary, a two-time state qualifier at Sapulpa (OK) High School, will help the team in the high jump.

“She is incredibly talented,” Phillips said.

Electa Dewberry, a freshman sprinter from Edmond Santa Fe High School in Oklahoma, rounds out the athletes on the squad.

Cowley will be lacking in the sprints and hurdles, so they hope to make up for it with the talent they have accumulated in other events.

“This women’s team has a chance to be a very good squad,” Phillips said. “We hope to win conference again and battle Barton for the region championship.”

The Lady Tigers will open the season January 11 when they compete at the University of Nebraska Invitational.