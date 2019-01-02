After a cloudy start to the day on Wednesday, Topeka-area residents should see the sunshine for the first time in 2019 by the afternoon, when the high temperature is expected to reach the upper-30s.

Even warmer weather is in store for the Topeka area over the next few days, with highs in the upper-40s on Thursday and in the lower- to mid-50s on Friday and continuing through the weekend.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Wednesday: Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 38. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 19. West wind around 5 mph.

• Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 47. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

• Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

• Friday: Sunny, with a high near 52. West wind around 5 mph.

• Friday night: Clear, with a low around 28.

• Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 54.

• Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

• Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 52.

• Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40

• Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

• Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

• Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 51.