Firefighters remain on South Main Street to monitor the site of a multi-alarm commercial fire that ignited New Year’s Day.

A southbound lane in the 900 block of South Main remains closed as an engine company is on the scene to monitor hot spots within the destroyed building at 909 S. Main, according to Hutchinson Deputy Fire Chief Doug Hanen,

The roof on the 4,000 square foot building collapsed during the fire, making a couple of spots difficult to reach and completely douse, said Fire Chief Steven Beer.

“We haven’t determined a cause yet,” Beer said. “We’re hoping to bring in a hi-lo (forklift), to pull back debris, to allow investigators in to try to determine the cause. We’re hoping that will happen today.”

The structure was unoccupied at the time the fire was reported and no injuries were reported, but it was used for a New Year’s Eve party until 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. The fire erupted after 6 a.m.

The fire was logged as under control at 9 a.m. Tuesday, and units stayed through much of the day to manage hot spots. About 40 firefighters were on the scene at the peak of the fire, Beer said.

The cinder-block building with a brick façade was constructed in 1935 as a retail building. County records now list it as a warehouse, valued at just under $30,000. Besides the main structure, there was a 384-square foot wood and tin second story over a back portion of the building.

The building occupant was using the space as a woodworking shop, so there was heavy fire load inside the building which, along with heavy wood timbers in the roof, contributed to the intensity of the fire, Beer said.

There was some water damage to an adjoining building to the south, owned by the same person as the destroyed building, as well as damage to a wall in the building on the north.

A structural engineer will have to access the wall to determine what will have to be done, Beer said.