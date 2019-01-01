The Hutchinson Fire Department blazed into 2019 as crews fought a commercial building fire in the bitter cold Tuesday.

At 6:58 a.m., a unit responded to heavy fire coming through the roof at 909 S. Main. The building was a wood hobby shop so it was full of wood and tools, said Hutchinson Fire Chief Steve Beer.

“Immediately, we called for a second alarm to bring all available units. Two crews were still working on other fires in town, just electrical, so we had two fires at the same time,” Beer said. One minute before the report of the fire, units were dispatched to an electrical fire in a residential structure.

The structure was unoccupied at the time the fire was reported and no injuries were reported, but it was used for a New Year’s Eve party until 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The fire was logged as under control at 9 a.m. Tuesday, and units stayed through much of the day to manage hot spots. About 40 firefighters were on the scene through the event.

An already difficult job was made more challenging by the freezing temperatures, including a broken hydrant, freezing water, slippery conditions, and wet gear for the firefighters.

According to a press release, two elevated master streams were in operation during the height of the fire from Hutchinson’s truck companies, and several handlines were also deployed to assist in containment.

Hutchinson Fire Department was assisted by Hutchinson Police Department, Reno County EMS, Kansas Gas, Westar, South Hutchinson Mobile Command, and Hutchinson Public Works.

Across the street, Hutchinson Industrial Supply offered a place for firefighters to warm up.

“It’s been a great asset to have a business like them across the street. I can’t thank them enough,” Beer said.

Severe damage was sustained by the primary property, and the Ark Valley Cooperative Dairy Association building next door, both owned by Larry Cole, sustained water damage.

“The building under fire was in the process of being purchased,” Beer said.

The building of origin is considered a total loss; however, firefighters were able to save two structures to the north and south of the building.