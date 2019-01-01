Reno County Commissioner Dan Deming wraps up his eighth and final year on the board when Ron Sellers is sworn in Jan. 14.

The farewells began Monday because Commissioner Bob Bush will not be present for Deming’s last commission meeting on Jan. 8.

Commission Chairman Ron Hirst presented Deming with a certificate etched in glass. “I’ll keep that at home with a lot of pride,” Deming said. Many times Deming brought donuts to the Courthouse, and on Monday, he was the one treated with donuts.

During the last two years, Deming, 76, served with first-term commissioners Hirst and Bush. They told Deming they learned from his example.

“I wish I emulated you more,” Bush said, as a “budget hawk.” “You and I probably argue more than anybody on process,” Bush said, but they remained friends and Bush said he was very glad he served with Deming.

Hirst said from Deming he learned not to take it for granted what people say, but to delve into things a lot more.

Deming said he’s leaving a commission offering greater transparency, with meetings televised and recorded. He also pointed out that about a dozen ministers take turns leading the opening prayer, and he hoped the commission continues the tradition of the prayer. Among those Deming thanked were County Administrator Gary Meagher and County Counselor Joe O’Sullivan.

Each year, Deming recaps the accomplishments and projects of the commission. Some of those projects will move forward in the new year, including the bidding to construct six new county bridges and the relocation of sheriff department offices into a renovated courthouse basement.

Deming was an advocate for the Stepping Up Program here, aimed at helping inmates with mental health needs as they transition out of the Reno County Correctional Facility. He was praised for those efforts, and Deming recommended Bush be the commissioner to take his role in that program.

Also, Deming urged commissioners to ask former County Commissioner Richard Robl to visit chambers and make a presentation on economic development.

Former County Commissioner Brad Dillon, in office when Deming joined the board in 2011, attended Monday’s meeting because of the recognition for Deming.