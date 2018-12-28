Kittens and tabbies and felines, oh my!

The NY Cat Film Festival is coming to central Kansas to be shown on Jan. 10, 2019, at the McPherson Opera House.

According to the film festival's website, the NY Cat Film Festival "is an exploration through film of the fascinating felines who share our lives, creating a shared audience experience that inspires, educates and entertains."

The NY Dog Film Festival is scheduled for a Jan. 24, 2019, viewing at the McPherson Opera House.

The film festivals were founded by Tracie Hotchner, a nationally known pet wellness advocate who wrote "The Cat Bible: Everything Your Cat Expects You to Know" (as well as "The Dog Bible: Everything Your Dog Wants You to Know"). She is also recognized as a voice for pets and their people on talk radio, having produced and hosted the live, call-in show "Cat Chat" for over seven years on the Martha Stewart channel of Sirius/XM.

Hotchner created her own Radio Pet Lady Network where she still produces and co-hosts "Cat Chat" along with 10 other pet talk radio podcasts with top veterinarians and pet experts. She also produces and hosts the National Public Radio show "Dog Talk," which has run for 10 consecutive years and created over 525 shows.

"The dog and cat film festivals are a unique way for people who love these animals to come together and have a shared experience of celebrating the human animal bond — together with the shelter beneficiary that brings them together," Hotchner said.

The first half of the evening will include films as short as two minutes long to "Cat Nation: A Film About Japan's Crazy Cat Culture," clocking in at 26 minutes in length. Other films playing range from Jess Spawn's mockumentary "Instagram Cat Mom," "Cat Anatomy," in which Kim Best explores the nicknames children assign to various parts of a cat and "Samantha and the Rock Cats," Jacob Feiring’s documentary follows a woman who travels the country with her cat show.

After a brief intermission, the second half of the film festival program line up includes "Art’s Automotive," Erik Dumas’ animated tale of an orphaned kitten who bonds with an automotive repair robot in the future and "Feral Love," Markie Hancock’s documentary about Dorian Rence, who appears to be a stereotypical crazy cat lady who devoted a decade to caring for a feral cat colony in New York City's Riverside Park — but also played the viola with the New York Philharmonic for over 40 years.

Part of the proceeds from ticket sales for the NY Cat Film Festival will be donated to the McPherson County Humane Society, a nonprofit organization supported entirely by donations. It provides food, shelter, medical care and affection to lost and unwanted animals until a permanent home can be found for them.

The second annual NY Cat Film Festival will begin at 7 p.m. Jan. 10, 2019. Tickets are $8 and can be purchased at http://www.mcphersonoperahouse.org or by calling 620-241-1952. The films are appropriate for adults and mature children.

For more information about the second annual NY Cat Film Festival, visit https://catfilmfestival.com.

To learn more about the McPherson County Humane Society and the animals available for adoption, email mcphersonhumanesociety@hotmail.com, call 620-241-3682 or visit http://www.mcphersonhumanesociety.com.