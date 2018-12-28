Bowling reports are due at the Kansan office by noon Fridays. We reserve the right to abbreviate team names due to space limitations. We regret we can't take bowling reports by telephone.

EASTGATE LANES

EASTGATE LADIES

5 Pin;49;15

Some Beaches;45;19

Eastgate Lanes;39.5;24.5

Eastgate Chicks;34;30

Osima;31;33

Ball Hugger;31;33

Family Ties;28;36

Kustom Karriers;26;38

Stitches;23.5;40.5

High Single Game — Jen Hooten, 220; High Single Series — Jen Hooten, 593; High Team Game — 5 Pin, 700; High Team Series — 5 Pin, 1,943.

EASTGATE METRO

Linn Pinns;46;18

Team Retired;40;24

Eastgate Lanes;38;26

Moxie’s Drinking Team;36;28

Prestige Worldwide;33;31

Scotty’s Dogs;31;33

Hillsboro Ford;29;35

Looney Tunes;29;35

Todd’s Pro Shop;26;38

Busy Bees;25;39

Fusion 5;24;40

One Left;23;41

High Single Game — Men: Roger Mitchell, 246; Women: Melissa Barton, 279; High Single Series — Men: Brian Mayer, 669; Women: Melissa Barton, 648; High Team Game — Eastgate Lanes, 1,011. High Team Series — Eastgate Lanes, 2,885.

EASTGATE V-8

Team Retired;3;1

Ball Busters;3;1

It Doesn’t Matter;3;1

We Need Some;3;1

Platinum PDR;1;3

GGG;1;3

Give ‘Em 3;1;3

Gear Heads;1;3

High Single Game — Men: Pat Zenner, 267; Women: Tiffany Burke, 120; High Series — Men: Irvin Esau, 715; Women: Tiffany Burke, 287; High Team Game — Ball Busters, 1,029; High Team Series — Ball Busters, 2,970.

SILVER TOPS I

Misfits;41.5;22.5

Rollaids;40.5;23.5

Sassy Four;35.5;28.5

Hopefuls;35;29

Friends;23;41

Lucky Four;16.5;47.5

High Single Game — Men: Cecil Kemph, 259; Women: Carol Lattin, 201; High Single Series — Men: Cecil Kemph, 673; Women: Carol Lattin, 534; High Team Game — Misfits, 725; High Team Series — Misfits, 2,015.

SILVER TOPS II

3 G’s;42.5;25.5

Curtis C’s;41;27

Winssome;41;27

Shish Kabobs;40;28

Die Hards;38;30

Foxes;37;31

Spare Me;36.5;31.5

Barb’s Kids;32;36

Just Luck;26.5;41.5

Teddy Bears;23;25

Coffeemates;19.5;48.5

High Single Game — Men: Arnie Curtis, 230; Women: June Meister, 188; High Single Series — Men: Arnie Curtis, 627; Women: Barb Zenner, 512; High Team Game — Curtis C’s, 760; High Team Series — Curtis C’s, 2,214.

FRIDAY TRIO

Gutter Gunners;26;10

La Familia;22;14

I Don’t Care;19;17

The Nines;18;18

Rat Pack;18;18

1st St. Gang;12;24

High Single Game — Men: Jay Gunn, 244; Women: Patty Serrano, 168; High Series — Men: Mando Serrano, 623; Women: Patty Serrano, 459; High Team Game — Gutter Gunners, 563; High Team Series — Gutter Gunners, 1,574.