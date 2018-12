The City of Ottawa designated the asphalt parking lot to the east (signs will be posted) at the Orlis Cox Baseball Complex as the drop-off site for live Christmas trees, city officials said.

The trees must be stripped of decorations and free of plastic before being dropped off. The public should take the trees as far northeast as possible in the lot. City crews will remove all trees beginning Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. For more information contact the Public Works Department at (785) 229-3630.